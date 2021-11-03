Serie A: Roma sentenced after “offensive” and racist chants against Kessié and Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, author of the first of two goals for AC Milan in Rome on Sunday (2-1), was the target of offensive chants at the start of the second half, requiring an announcement in the stadium for the tifosi Romans, underlines the Italian League in a press release. Towards the end of the match, “the south turn, entirely occupied by Roma supporters“, then launched racist cries against Kessié, author of the second Rossonero goal from a penalty, according to the instance.

For these facts, which follow several racist incidents in the stands in Italy in recent weeks, the League has pronounced the suspended closure, for a match, of the “south turn” of the Stadio Olimpico, haunt of the ultras giallorossi. If similar incidents were to occur within a year, this sanction would be applied and would be added to the other penalty that would be taken for these new possible problems, concludes the Italian League.





Serie A Pogba is said to have a preference for Juventus 15 HOURS AGO

Racist cries, already frequent in recent years, have resumed in Italian stadiums since the start of the season, which marks the return of spectators after more than a year of matches behind closed doors due to the pandemic of coronavirus. The French international goalkeeper of AC Milan Mike Maignan, the French midfielder of the same club Tiémoué Bakayoko, the Senegalese defender of Naples Kalidou Koulibaly and the Nigerian striker of Naples Victor Osimhen were notably targeted.

Serie A Carried by a great Ibrahimovic, Milan keeps pace with Napoli 10/31/2021 At 9:44 PM