she reveals what her husband Robert Suber died of

Until death do them part. This Tuesday, November 2, Lââm announced the disappearance of her husband Robert Suber. In a black and white shot, the singer of the hit I want to sing for those paid tribute to the man who shared his life for nearly twenty-five years. If the causes of her death were still unknown, the 50-year-old singer noted that her husband had been swept away by the disease. “He suffered the martyrdom of pancreatic cancer,” she wrote below her last post shared this Wednesday, November 3 on Instagram. Below a photo, showing the flowered tomb of her husband, the urban artist described the fight led by her dear and tender. Faced with “terrible suffering” and the thinness of her husband, Lââm felt “helpless”. “I saw him die in front of me,” she confides with palpable emotion.





Very quickly, the singer’s fans were quick to show her all their support. “I send you full of courage and strength in this hard test”, “I am so sad for you”, “I have no words. But you are a strong woman”, “I am wholehearted with you “,” Be strong for yourself, for him “, can we read in the comments. Despite these many messages filled with love, the artist is inconsolable. “It’s not god who will console me. God does nothing for good people, she admits with bitterness and anger. My friends, my family will console me”. Only time will allow him to heal this wound.

