“She secretly ruined my life”: Britney Spears accuses her mother of being behind her guardianship

In an Instagram post, Britney Spears openly criticized her mother, Lynn Spears, accusing her of being behind the much-talked-about wardship. The publication posted on November 2, then deleted by the singer.

“The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent and smiling woman”: this is what we can read on the post that Britney Spears shared via Instagram on Tuesday, November 2. The post, although erased, didn’t take long to be shared (and saved) by fans of the singer. A maxim captioned by a long accusing text implicating the artist’s mother.

Because although Jamie Spears, her father, no longer performs his duties as tutor, the 39-year-old singer is not done with her family. The interpreter of Toxic thus accuses Lynn Spears, of being at the origin of the fact that her father began to control every aspect of her life, thirteen years ago. “Pssss maybe my father started guardianship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is that it was my mother who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back…. she secretly ruined my life, ”wrote Britney Spears.

Brain of the operation

The 39-year-old singer continues her rant using strong terms, arguing that she has felt reborn since the end of her guardianship. “That moment where I smile and realize that I haven’t done it for a very long time!” My mom gets so worried and says “you’re acting weird … what’s wrong?” I say “hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you!” “Before continuing:” Thank you for stepping out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine! “





According to her, Jamie Spears would never have thought of taking control of her daughter’s business without the intervention of his wife, and Lou Taylor, financial manager of the artist, whom she also names in her post.

To listen: the editorial podcast

Still referring to her mother, she adds: “Yes, I hold her and Lou Taylor responsible. So keep your “I have no idea what’s going on with you” and fuck you. You know exactly what you did. My father was not smart enough to think about the possibility of a guardianship ”. Britney Spears concluding her post on a positive note, writing: “But tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!”