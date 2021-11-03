More

    “She secretly ruined my life”: Britney Spears accuses her mother of being behind her guardianship

    In an Instagram post, Britney Spears openly criticized her mother, Lynn Spears, accusing her of being behind the much-talked-about wardship. The publication posted on November 2, then deleted by the singer.

    “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent and smiling woman”: this is what we can read on the post that Britney Spears shared via Instagram on Tuesday, November 2. The post, although erased, didn’t take long to be shared (and saved) by fans of the singer. A maxim captioned by a long accusing text implicating the artist’s mother.

    Because although Jamie Spears, her father, no longer performs his duties as tutor, the 39-year-old singer is not done with her family. The interpreter of Toxic thus accuses Lynn Spears, of being at the origin of the fact that her father began to control every aspect of her life, thirteen years ago. “Pssss maybe my father started guardianship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is that it was my mother who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back…. she secretly ruined my life, ”wrote Britney Spears.


