she tests her Hyundai Ioniq on a Tesla supercharger

Tesla recently opened its Superchargers. It is now the turn of the first users to provide feedback.





A few days ago, Tesla launched a pavement in the pond by announcing the opening of its Superchargers to cars of other brands. First offered in the Netherlands with 10 stations, the pilot program quickly attracted the first users.

It’s an astonishing vision, but we will have to get used to it now: all electric cars with a CCS port will be able to plug into Tesla’s popular fast-charging stations, from the Hyundai Ioniq EV to the Porsche Taycan.

A Tesla subscription without obligation

This is what Inse van Houts shows us, who was one of the first people to perform a charging test on his Korean sedan. After following the necessary procedure through the Tesla app, fast charging could be initiated and instantly peaked at 63 kW with a battery at 37% charge.

While not allowed to film everything, this user also shows a Porsche Taycan connected to a Supercharger. While in test with Tesla employees, the German sedan was able to reach a peak power of 250 kW.

In her video, the driver specifies that the subscription at the price of 13 € / month would be non-binding. Users will therefore be able to subscribe to the offer for a short time before canceling it, for example to go on vacation. The formula allows you to take advantage of a price of € 0.24 / kWh, the same price applied to Tesla in the Netherlands. Enough to widen the gap with Ionity which posts a price of € 0.79 / kWh on the Dutch market, or € 0.35 / kWh against a subscription of € 17.99 / month for 12 months! If this information is confirmed and generalized, Ionity should quickly review its approach and its offer, especially in France where pricing is done by the minute.