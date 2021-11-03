Shiba Inu one last buying opportunity before the price doubles again?

The price of the Shiba Inu has consolidated since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has hovered around a crucial barrier, showing the indecisiveness of buyers and sellers. At this level, the Dogecoin killer can be expected to provide another buying opportunity before taking off.

Shiba Inu price gears up for another leap forward

The price of the Shiba Inu has established four highs lower since the new all-time high of $ 0.0000886. The lows of these highs have crossed the support floor of $ 0.0000649 on several occasions, leaving a reserve of liquidity.

Investors can expect the price of the Shiba Inu to dip into this zone, going from $ 0.0000559 to $ 0.0000622 or briefly slipping below to collect cash like ” sell stop“. This will allow the market to push SHIB higher.





In such a situation, the price of Shiba Inu will first meet the resistance barrier of $ 0.0000781 and then the current all-time high at $ 0.0000886.

Beyond those levels, however, Shiba Inu’s price will target the $ 0.000124 level, which is the 330% target predicted by the breaking of the bullish pennant on October 20. This move would set a record for the killer Dogecoin and indicate a return of 1,626% since October 1.

While things are looking good for the price of the Shiba Inu, the descent or correction could extend beyond the liquidity pool mentioned above. In a slightly bearish case, SHIB could slide to the Fibonacci extension level based on the 100% trend at $ 0.0000479.

While this move does not invalidate the bullish outlook, it will delay the bullish rally in the price of Shiba Inu.