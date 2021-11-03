Shiba Inu whale just moved nearly $ 3 billion

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has grown in popularity over the past month, briefly surpassing Dogecoin, its dog-themed rival, in terms of market capitalization.

Today, a holder of SHIB, who saw his initial investment of $ 8,000 grow to over $ 5 billion in cryptocurrency, transferred a massive $ 2.9 billion of his holdings between wallets.

According to Ethereum block explorer Etherscan, the whale’s wallet address sent four batches of 10,000,000 100,000 SHIBs on Tuesday, each worth around $ 632 million at today’s prices.

It is important to note that the whale in question did not realize its gains; the SHIBs were not sold, but simply moved between addresses.

The Shiba Inu coin is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that has been making headlines in recent months, breaking record after record. She is part of the growing list of ” dog coins Which seem to be fueled by nothing other than their memory qualities. According to the official cryptocurrency website, SHIB was created as a ” decentralized and spontaneous community building experience“.

SHIB’s price fell 8.8% in the last day, to $ 0.00006296, according to price tracking site CoinGecko, although its long-term performance is still in a comfortable uptrend, having increased by 33.4% on the week and by 645% during the last month. Dogecoin, another meme currency, has also slipped, less substantially, 3.1% in the past 24 hours, while rival token Floki Inu (FLOKI), named after Elon’s dog Musk, is up nearly 13.5% on the day.





Another Shiba Inu who has cause for celebration is Kabosu, the face of the original Doge meme that inspired all dog-themed meme coins, who celebrated his 16th birthday yesterday.