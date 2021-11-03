shooting in Bukavu after the incursion of a rebel group

Shots were heard from the middle of the night from Tuesday 2 to Wednesday 3 November in Bukavu, in eastern DRC. According to the army, a rebel group has made an incursion in an attempt to free some of its imprisoned members. The night’s death toll was six among the attackers, two in the ranks of the police and one soldier.

Calm returned this afternoon in the streets of Bukavu, but the soldiers and the police are still present on the main arteries and crossroads of the city, reports our correspondent in Bukavu, Coralie Pierret. An important security device with submachine guns and rocket launchers was deployed in La Botte, the administrative center where the provincial institutions, including the governorate, are located. It was there that the governor of South Kivu province, Théo Ngwabidje Kasi, chaired a Security Council this morning around 10 a.m. The objective was to take stock of the troubles of the night.

Six assailants killed

That night, armed men attempted to attack several army and police positions, such as the military base located in the industrial district, or the former office of the military command of the armed forces.





On Independence Square, at the headquarters or in the Bagira district, flags with a yellow background had been hoisted in place of the flag of the DRC. On these flags, we could read the slogan written in red “ACN” for “Action for a new Congo”. Information confirmed by one of the army spokespersons in Bukavu.

Early this morning, the Congolese army attributed the attack to a Mai-Mai rebel group from Bunyakiri, 70 kilometers south of the town of Bukavu. But this noon, the governor did not confirm this information. He was talking about assailants. “ These men are not yet fully identified “, He explained during his press briefing. About 30 men and a woman were exposed to journalists and presented as the attackers. Some of them were injured and had received beatings. So, if we do not know precisely the identity of the perpetrators of this attack, the authorities gave an official report: 9 dead, including 6 attackers and 3 defense and security forces.





In the morning, there were few people in the streets apart from a few curious people. There was almost no traffic observed, while the commander of the 33rd military region, General Bob Kilubi Ngoy, called for calm and to limit travel before noon in Bukavu, according to our correspondent in Bukavu, William Basimiké.

