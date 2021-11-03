Simon Castaldi: hospitalized in emergency, he comes out of silence!

Big fear for fans of Simon Castaldi! A few hours ago, the candidate from the Rest of the World worried his thousands of subscribers. In his Instagram story, the pretty brunette filmed himself in the emergency truck. The one who teased his comrade Bastos on his recent breakup, had not given the reasons for this hasty departure to the hospital. Leaving his community imagined the worst. An ordeal that lasted several hours before the young man gave explanations. Simon picked up his phone to confide in his… bloody mishap. And it seems that Adixia has some responsibility in the accident of her darling. Present at the time of the facts, the djette was very afraid for her pretty heart.

Influencer, a dangerous profession?

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you what happened. While Simon and Adixia were in their apartment, the former Prince of love undertook the heavy task of opening the many boxes that influencers receive every day. An activity a priori safe but which ended very badly for the son of Benjamin Castaldi. Indeed, one of the packages was very difficult to open. What prompted Guiseppa’s ex to use a kitchen knife to grab its contents. Wanting to go too fast, he unfortunately opened his hand. By planting the knife between his thumb and forefinger. At the sight of the blood, he asked for help from his neighbor who called the fire department. After an express stay in the hospital, Simon wears a bandage on his hand but nevertheless dodged the stitches. Good news then!





“Guys, I’m still alive. I got home well, everything is fine ” he first announced. More fear than harm for Simon Castaldi who all the same scared his girlfriend: “Were you afraid my love? ” he asked her. The answer was not long in coming from the side of the young woman: “Yes very scared, I thought it was a halloween bag with blood spurting all over the place.” I did not understand myself. A horror film the thing “. Between two stories, the dark brown slipped all the same that “Putting a story with the firefighters is a good test” in reference to the many messages of concern he received. Not sure it’s a ” test “ tasteful to calculate its notoriety.