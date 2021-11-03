Singer Jean-Luc Lahaye and his daughter in police custody in a case of rape of minors

Decidedly, the troubles – artistic and legal – accumulate for Jean-Luc Lahaye. Scheduled for a big showcase at the Fabu’Loos festival in Loos (North) at the end of September, the 68-year-old variety singer had to give up performing because of a controversy born on social networks: many Internet users had offended by the invitation of a “pedophile”, recalling his conviction for corruption of minors in 2015. The organizers had thus canceled his visit. What they did not know, however, is that the interpreter of “Woman I love” and “Papa singer” was discreetly targeted by a new preliminary investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Under the influence of the singer

According to corroborating sources, Jean-Luc Lahaye was arrested this Wednesday morning in Paris by the police from the Central Office for the Repression of Violence against Persons (OCRVP) and placed in police custody for “rape and sexual assault on a minor of over 15 years ”as well as“ corruption of a minor ”. The singer is suspected of sexually abusing two teenage girls aged 16 and 17. The facts go back to the years 2013-2014.

At the time, the two minors were, according to their statements, under the influence of the singer whose hits they appreciated. The singer would have had sex with them and would have asked them, by Internet and interposed cameras, to undress and take sexual poses. The two minors then lodged a complaint against him during a first investigation, before retracting.



His daughter suspected of having pressured

Among the two victims concerned is the teenager for whom Lahaye was convicted of bribery of a minor in 2015. This time, the police are investigating suspicions of rape on the same young woman. The two victims have indeed filed a complaint again at the beginning of the year, explaining that they were aware of the attacks suffered in hindsight and have detached themselves from their admiration of Jean-Luc Lahaye. This led the Paris prosecutor’s office to initiate a new preliminary investigation.

According to our information, the singer’s daughter, Margaux, was also taken into custody this Wednesday morning for “witness tampering”. and “complicity in rape” She is suspected of having pressured the two teenage girls into silence. Two other women were also taken into police custody for “not denouncing a crime” and “complicity in rape”. These are the mothers of the two victims. They too admirers of the singer, they would have pushed their daughters to have relations with Jean-Luc Lahaye and would have even accompanied them during meetings.