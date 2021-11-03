SNCF restricts the sale of cardboard tickets for main lines

For the past few days, it has no longer been possible to print your ticket on the traditional cardboard ticket on self-service terminals for mainline trains.

After the metro ticket, it is the cardboard train ticket to be threatened. For the past few days, it has no longer been possible to print certain trips in the traditional rectangular cardboard format on self-service kiosks. Only main line tickets are concerned (TGV and intercités and not TER and transilien). At the counter, it is always the cardboard format that is distributed.

Instead of the old ticket, travelers can print a ticket in “facturette” format on which all the information of their itinerary appears such as name, first name, seat number, car number, the mention of the class as well. than a QR code.

Travelers can of course also hold their ticket in electronic format on their smartphone, as has already been the case for ten years. This practice is also widely installed among users, as SNCF explains: "The habit of buying tickets on digital media, on the internet or via the application is growing very strongly, even more since the pandemic ". Thus, less than 5% of mainline ticket purchases are made at self-service terminals, to the benefit of the Internet.





An answer for all uses

“From an ecological point of view, it is certain that it is preferable to have a paper support other than the cardboard one”, justifies the SNCF insisting nevertheless on the importance of keeping a physical version of the ticket: “The challenge is to have an answer for all uses and adapted to all habits and situations. Although we are seeing an increase in the digital version, we remain attentive to ensuring that there is a solution for everyone ”.

So there is no question, for the moment, of opting for the same solution as the RATP which has put an end to physical tickets since October 14, in a hundred stations in Paris and in the near-crown. A decision that is both ecological – a metro ticket thrown on the ground takes a year to decompose – but also practical since according to the transport company, 1 in 10 tickets on average is not used because lost, forgotten or damaged and close 5 million tickets are demagnetized due to their proximity to keys or coins each year.

Secondly, in January 2022, 176 other stations will stop selling it, then, in March 2022, the withdrawal of sales of ATMs and counters will affect the entire RATP network.