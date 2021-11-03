Sofiane (Star Academy 4) reveals this cash moment that founded his friendship with Grégory Lemarchal (VIDEO)

Asked by Jordan de Luxe, Sofiane (Star Academy 4) explained the reasons for his friendship with Grégory Lemarchal. The former candidate confessed to not having done preferential treatment to the late singer.
The first premium of 20 years of Star Academy gave pride of place to emotion. Whether it was the former candidates present, the professors or Nikos Aliagas, all shared their nostalgia with the viewers. If all the candidates’ violins seemed in tune, there is one who plays the dissidents. Sofiane Tadjine, the apprentice singer of season 4, is a rebel. In his stories published on Instagram, the one who participated in Reality angels did not hesitate to criticize without filter his former classmates. “A little dignity for some”, he blurted out. “It speaks Mandarin when it comes to Star Ac ‘ and then because there is a crumb to scratch, it makes content, it plays the card of fraternity whereas it has not been (calculated) for 20 years “, he wrote, visibly annoyed. In L’Instant de Luxe, to be found in full on TéléStar Play, Nabilla’s ex appeared more appeased at the mere idea of evoking his adventure companion, Grégory Lemarchal. This Wednesday, November 3, the 40-year-old told Jordan de Luxe the reasons for his friendship with the late winner of the fourth season of the TF1 telecrochet.
“It was the Star Ac ‘to lose”
For Sofiane, her promotion of apprentice singers stands out “because there was no Greg“in the others. The reality show contestant goes on to claim that season 4 was same”jealous“by the other cuvées of the star Academy : “With us, there was no animosity, it was a summer camp atmosphere because we already knew who was going to win“, he explains. Indeed, the outcome of the edition had no secrets for anyone, everyone was convinced that Grégory would end up winning:”It was there Star Ac ‘ to loose. I was sure to lose but with a smile. When he wins at the end, we cry if not more than him because it is a beautiful lesson in life.“
“He didn’t like people who took him the wrong way”
If this winner “apart” brought together the singers of the fourth edition of the star Academy, Sofiane had a more special bond with Grégory. It is to Jordan de Luxe that he confides the reasons for his friendship with the artist, carried away by cystic fibrosis: “It hooked up with Greg because I told him: ‘You can be sick if you want, you can be whatever you want, I don’t give a fuck. I sing better than you I am more beautiful than you ‘“, he reports.”He didn’t like people who took him the wrong way“, he continues. A relationship that silenced the disease that has”brought a lot“to the two young people despite their differences at the time:”I was the young man from the suburbs and he the youngster from Chambéry, I was the muscles and he rather the brain“, recalls Sofiane.