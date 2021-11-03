Sofiane Tadjine tackles Jean-Pascal Lacoste hard and balances on the atmosphere behind the scenes of the 20 years of Star Academy! (VIDEO)

Guest of Instant De Luxe, this Wednesday 3 November 2021, Sofiane Tadjine from Star Academy 4, once again tackled Jean-Pascal Lacoste after criticism from the former candidate.
Sofiane tadjine is not about to be reconciled with Jean-Pascal Lacoste! This Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the former candidate of season 4 of star Academy was the guest of Instant De Luxe, on Star Play. While TF1 is currently celebrating the 20 years of the launch of its tele-hook – during premium events broadcast every Saturday evening and bringing together the most significant participants – the one that has passed through Angels of NRJ 12, spoke of the enmities that had arisen over time. In particular with the famous “agitator” Jean-Pascal Lacoste.
“I am very bloody when it comes to things that are sacred …“
The latter, who had shared the benches of the first promo with Jenifer in particular, did not hesitate to give his opinion on the project of a tribute album to Gregory Lemarchal initiated by the students of the 4th edition, a little over a year ago. Criticisms, held in particular in TPMP, which had provoked the anger of Sofiane… And this resentment is obviously still not over. If he did not hesitate to reveal that some former candidates had been paid to participate in the premiums of TF1, he was also very cash vis-à-vis Jean-Pascal Lacoste, assuring to have “very bad“reacted to his remarks: “I am very bloody when it comes to things that are sacred … It had to be his first (on C8, Editor’s note), he must have needed to lather up compared to Cyril Hanouna, I dont know. Except that he attacked something he doesn’t know. He called us hypocrites, to say thatwe were taking money even though we weren’t doing that …“, explains Sofiane.
Sofiane and Jean-Pascal avoid each other!
Tensions that have not dissipated behind the scenes of the recordings of the famous reunion organized by TF1. Sofiane acknowledges having “more or less“avoided Jean-Pascal Lacoste:”I don’t care, I didn’t come here for him. After me I have an old-fashioned mentality. I went to the clash because he insulted us. And I was a little pissed off with my classmates because everyone went to say hello to him. So I’m going to break the pipe because we lack respect and behind everyone says hello … apparently you have to be everyone’s friend“, he finally regretted, later sharing some fond memories with his classmate Grégory Lemarchal.