Sony, Bose, Apple … why wait for Black Friday when these wireless headphones are on sale?

At the top of the Bluetooth headset market, 3 models stand out: the Bose QC 35 II, the Sony WH1000XM4 and the Apple AirPods Max. Clear sound, vibrant bass, remarkable active noise reduction … the 3 models tick all the boxes. And that’s good, the 3 models are entitled to nice promotions, well before the hustle and bustle of Black Friday!

Like Black Friday: AirPods Max, QC 35 II and WH1000XM4 at reduced prices!

Even outside of the big promotional periods, it is possible to do good business. If you’re looking for a great bluetooth headset, we’ve found 3 of the best at a great price.

Buy the Sony XM4 for € 299 on Amazon

Buy the Bose QC 35 II for 189 € on Cdiscount

Buy AirPods Max at 450 € on Rakuten

The Sony WH1000XM4 is an exceptional headphone, particularly recognized for its active noise reduction and comfort. Put it on your ears and you will be cut off from the world, immersed in high quality sound. Released at 380 €, the Sony WH1000XM4 is currently available at 299 € on Amazon.

The Bose QC 35 II is the competitor of the Sony model. Here too, the active noise reduction is crazy, the premium materials and the sound quality at the rendezvous. If you appreciate the rather characteristic “Bose sound” and very popular with rap and electro enthusiasts, this is the model for you. Although it is slightly less popular than Sony’s XM4, it is also less expensive. Usually sold for more than 200 €, Cdiscount offers this very good model at 189.99 € for a limited period.

Apple’s headphones, dubbed AirPods Max, are categorized for “audiophiles”. It is a luxurious and expensive accessory, which shines by the quality of its materials, its finish, and its ease of use in the Apple environment. Sound level, the AirPods Max delivers us a very successful sound, very balanced, with a definition able to make you rediscover your favorite music, and a sound insulation which places you in a bubble of silence. Right now, AirPods Max are available at a rare price of € 450 instead of € 628 on Rakuten.





Apple Sony and Bose: the 3 best manufacturers of wireless headphones?

Before Apple arrived on the market, two headsets were competing for the place of “reference model”: the Quiet Comfort 35 II from Bose and the WH1000XM4 from Sony. Just about all independent reviews and product recommendation articles agree that these two products are near the top of the top of the cart. The differences will be made on details such as the design or the attachment to a brand (Bose fans love the manufacturer’s recognizable sound paw between 1000). Overall, the Sony model still seems slightly more popular.

Then Apple arrived, offering a model of an even higher range. Luxury would say some, audiophiles would say others. The whole debate is this: is the AirPods Max headset sufficiently above its two competitors to justify such a higher price? It is not for us to decide this thorny question, on which many experts do not agree among themselves.

Either way, you can be sure that you won’t go wrong with purchasing one of these helmets. Nothing better to enjoy his music in the street or transport (or even isolate yourself at home). Especially when the prices are down.



Buy the Sony XM4 for € 299 on Amazon

Buy the Bose QC 35 II for 189 € on Cdiscount

Buy AirPods Max at 450 € on Rakuten