soon adapted in a new format, the game is already exploding the counters

It was originally scheduled to be launched in June 2021. The board game crowdfunding campaign The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Adventure Game has finally been opened, and the counters panic. Donations are flowing at breakneck speed for the game initiated by board game production company Modiphius Entertainment.

Years after being released on PS3, Xbox 360, PC, then on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, Skyrim continues to unleash passions. Launched by Modiphius Entertainment, Bethesda’s RPG will be adapted into a board game thanks to a Crowfunding campaign on Gamefound. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Adventure Game is a single player or co-op board game for up to 4 people in the world of video games. Players must protect the Empire while Skyrim has yet to discover the Dragonborn. Each player embodies one of the available factions and must choose one of the two major scenarios of the base game comprising three chapters.





Skyrim had to reach a total of 100,000 pounds of donations to hope to see the light of day. The goal was reached in just 28 minutes and 33 seconds, a real feat, proof that the project seems to generate a lot of enthusiasm. Currently, the threshold of 300,000 pounds is on the way to being reached. As a donation goal, two new characters will be integrated into the set: the figurines of the Argonian female and the Breton man. As the prize pool grows, new additional content will be added to the board game.

The final release of the game is scheduled for August 2022, with several editions including a Deluxe version including expansion packs.

Modiphius Entertainment is not at its first attempt. It was already this company that was in charge of the narrative miniatures game. The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms and adaptation into a skirmish game fallout. At the moment, the publisher is also working on paper role-playing games. Homeworld, Dune and Dishonored.