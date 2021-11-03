Spain. A fight between two families breaks out in the cemetery on All Saints’ Day: two dead

A fight broke out on Monday, All Saints’ Day, in the alleys of the cemetery of the municipality of Torrent, in the province of Horta Oest, near Valencia in Spain, indicates L’Indépendant, which quotes the Spanish media Les Provincias.
Two rival families clashed. After exchanges of glances and insults, gunshots were exchanged.
A 45-year-old man, apparently the father of one of the families, died after being shot several times. Her 20-year-old son was shot but in the leg.
This shooting made a collateral victim: a man of 79 years, present in the cemetery, completely foreign to the brawl, victim of a stray bullet.
An investigation has been opened.