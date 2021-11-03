Sparta Prague: “It’s a special situation for me”, admits Da Silva

Arrived this summer from Rennes, Damien Da Silva is chomping at the bit on the sidelines behind the steadfast Jason Denayer and Jérôme Boateng. Facing Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday, the central defender hopes to glean playing time.

268 minutes. This is the meager playing time of Damien Da Silva since his arrival at the Olympique Lyonnais this summer. Landed free from Stade Rennais, the central defender missed the first two league matches (suspension) before starting the next two against Clermont then Nantes. But the return of Jason denayer then the arrival at the very end of the transfer window of Jerome Boateng sent the ex-Caen on the sidelines. Since then, the experienced 33-year-old defender has played only 108 minutes in the Lyon jersey.





This Wednesday and on the eve of the Europa League match against Sparta Prague (6:45 p.m.), Damien Da Silva did not hide his frustration with the current situation: “It’s a special situation for me that I didn’t have in my last few seasons. I’m not going to hide from you that I would prefer to play and string matches. There is a bit of frustration with that because I am a competitor and on weekends I want to be in the field., he explained before adding. I knew that by coming to Lyon, the competition would be tough and it is the case today. There are choices made. I am not among the first choices. It’s part of the job. I accept it but that does not mean that I am resigned, on the contrary. “.

“I hope to have some play time”

Holder in the only Europa League game played at home against Brøndby (3-0), the defender hopes to glean some playing time against the Czech team: “I work all week to show that I can play to save playing time. It’s important today not to give up and work hard. I hope to have some playing time, that’s what I’m looking for and I hope to be able to have some tomorrow. Now the coach will make his choices and it is he who will announce the team “.

While the matches are linked for OL in this busy period, the defender fully intends to have his role to play in the good results of his team: “If I’m playing, I don’t think I’ll take my head with that. I’m not going to ask myself 5,000 questions. I’m going to play, I’m going to get high to help the team win the game. That’s the only thing that I do. I’m going to say to myself “, he asserted.