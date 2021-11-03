Stadia: the games “offered” in November 2021, a GTA-like concerned

All video game services have their small (or big) games to offer every month, or even every week: Stadia is no exception to this tradition and for November 2021, Google has selected four new titles.

The bet was risky for Google by launching its own video game service, which moreover specializes in cloud gaming. Despite a difficult launch and attendance probably not up to the expectations of the American giant, the platform offers a solid technique in the matter, constantly maintained and enriched with a catalog which grows… slowly.

History to feed its community and attract the curious, Stadia offers four new games for all subscribers to its Pro plan, costing 9.99 euros per month (the first being offered). Here they are in detail and there are some interesting headlines in the heap.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Take an old-school GTA, add a ton of cheat codes and mods to it and you have a result that is close to Saints Row IV, released in 2013. This open-world designed by Volition puts you in charge once again from the leader of the Saints, a formidable gang now at the top of the United States of America. In other words, you are effectively the President of the United States, at war against … an alien attack.

Completely delusional, this high-spirited action game offers wacky weapons, bold humor, superpowers and a plot that deliberately goes into the ordinaryi for an experience which certainly does not take itself seriously. Without doubt the craziest opus of the saga, take it for granted.

DiRT 5

A rally game halfway between arcade and simulation, DiRT 5 is a title developed by Codemasters and released recently, in November 2020 only. With their expertise in the field, the British developers offer here a frankly accomplished formula which is intended to be more permissive, even more watered down and overall very controlled which should delight all-terrain enthusiasts.





We can count on very generous content, supporting Gymkhana tests, a really comprehensive car list and an excellent visual rendering : Without a doubt, DiRT 5 is a very good car game that we recommend to you wholeheartedly. Moreover, do not hesitate to take a look at our test just here.

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator

Simulators of all kinds have always been popular, even the most original of them. Here, as the name suggests, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator allows you to create your own wine… And as much to say that you will have your work cut out for it. From the choice of soil to that of the grape, through its treatment or marketing, this title developed by Broken Arms Games makes it possible to follow the entire wine-making process, not without a real passion. Note that this is a very recent work since it was released on May 13, 2021 on PC, Switch and therefore Stadia only.

Kemono Heroes

Intentionally old-school, Kemono Heroes is a 2D action platformer that draws freely from Japanese mythology for a breathtaking journey. Designed by Mad Gear Games and released in 2020, this app has already been featured on Stadia and Switch: we play as four Ninja Masters animals, each with unique abilities and fast movements, in their quest to save the inhabitants of the forest. changed to stone by the Moon God. An effective title that respects the codes of the genre, no doubt.