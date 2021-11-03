Startup asks Facebook to pay to use the name “Meta”

Facebook announced its name change to Meta last week. However, this transition may not be without obstacles. One company already has it after the brand name “Meta”, and it claims it was using it long before Facebook launched its new name. Arizona-based startup Meta PC founder Zach Shutt told Insider his company filed for the “Meta” brand in August 2021.

The website of the Patent and Trademark Office confirms the filing, which indicates that Meta PC began using the mark for its product line in November 2020. Meta PC sells computers, disk drives, keyboards and other devices.

US Patents and Trademark Office

Facebook, now known as Meta, also applied for a trademark for that name on October 28, according to documents it filed with the Patent and Trademark Office. According to him, a federal mark gives a company legal protection of its mark nationwide and helps it identify its products and services. However, this does not mean that a business would legally own a particular word and be able to prevent others from using it.

For example, if Facebook were granted a trademark for Meta, that wouldn’t mean the company would own the word – and it couldn’t prevent a company outside of its industry from using it. It is unclear whether a court would find that MetaPC and Facebook are in the same situation, given their very different businesses.

The repositories have not been approved – the repositories are still listed as “live” – ​​meaning that Meta PC does not yet own the “Meta” brand. However, Meta PC filed its petition two months before Facebook announced its name change, which means the tech giant could face a legal battle, even if it is a battle of patents.

A request for 20 million dollars

The purpose of Meta PC is not entirely clear. Zach Schutt and co-founder Joe Darger have said they are ready to step down if CEO Mark Zuckerberg pays them $ 20 million (€ 17.3 million), according to the TMZ site. However, Zach Schutt declined to confirm the amount, or that he made such a proposal.

Meta PC has spoken out about the Facebook name change on its Twitter account, posting memes and other jokes in light of the name change. The company posted a video showing Zach Schutt jokingly announcing that MetaPC was changing its name to “Facebook”. “The Facebook announcement came as a shock to us, so we figured we were going to have fun with this on our social media,” the founder told Insider.

damn zuck. just tell us you want to makeout already. pic.twitter.com/bxkJe30qxH – META PCs (@METAPCs) October 28, 2021

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, did not respond to questions from Insider. The tech giant has already claimed some online rights to its brand, including the meta.com domain. However, a Denver-based motorcycle magazine already had the @meta account on Instagram, which Facebook owns. The company therefore opted for @wearemeta on the platform.

Jim Prior, CEO of branding agency Superunion, told Insider that Facebook has likely invested monetary and legal resources to secure the online rights to “Meta,” and the rebranding could impact small businesses. which also depend on the brand.

“There are already a lot of companies in the world that have Meta in one way or another in their name and who are going to curse the impact this change can have on them, but they won’t be able to do anything about it,” Jim Prior concluded.

Original version: Katie Canales / Insider

