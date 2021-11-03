Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange – Thursday November 4, 2021 – 11/03/2021 at 6:33 PM

(AOF) – ALD

The auto leasing specialist will publish its third quarter results.

Amundi

The European leader in asset management will publish (pre-stock market) its results in the third quarter.

AXA

The financial protection specialist will publish its results in the third quarter.

Believe

Believe achieved sales of 144 million euros in the third quarter of 2021, up 27.1%, of which + 26.8% organically. Over nine months, it was up 30.7% (including + 28.9% organically) to 404 million euros. “The strong performance of the third quarter demonstrates the unparalleled attractiveness of Believe at the service of artists and labels in search of digital solutions and expertise, at each stage of their development”, explains the group.

Casino

The large distributor will unveil (after-market) its turnover in the third quarter.

CGG

CGG reported a net loss of $ 17 million in the third quarter of 2021, down from a loss of $ 93 million a year earlier. The operating result is in the green of 20 million dollars, after a loss of 43 million, for an EBITDA of 58 million. Revenue grew 18% to $ 210 million. Cash is $ 340 million and cash is $ 240 million after reducing gross debt by $ 28 million on refinancing.

Euronext

The stock market operator will publish (after-market) its results in the third quarter.

JCDecaux

The world leader in outdoor advertising will unveil (after-market) its results in the third quarter.

Great

The manufacturer of electrical equipment will announce (before the market) its results in the third quarter.

Neurons

During the third quarter, Neurones’ activity saw an overall growth of 7.2% to 137.7 million euros. Organic growth amounted to 6.6%. Cumulatively over nine months, the operating profit rate of the specialist in management consulting and digital services stood at 10.7% of sales for 9.7% over the same period in 2020. Given the continuation of the dynamics of services linked to Digital and Cloud, forecasts for the whole of 2021 are again revised upwards.

Orpea

Orpea achieved its activity point for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday evening. Thus, the specialist in dependency care (retirement homes, mid-stay clinics and psychiatry and home care) published a figure sales of 1.11 billion euros, up 10.8% year-on-year. On an organic basis, growth was 5.7%.

Rexel





Rexel announced the appointment of Isabelle Hoepfner-Léger as Secretary General and Secretary of the Board of Directors and that of Constance Grisoni as Director of Strategy. Isabelle and Constance join the group’s Executive Committee on this occasion. Isabelle Hoepfner-Léger is a lawyer at the Paris bar. She holds a DESS in European law from the University of Paris II Panthéon-Assas and graduated in business law from the universities of Paris II Assas and Munich. She worked notably at Saint-Gobain and L’Oréal.

HIS

The satellite operator will publish its third quarter results before the market opens.

Societe Generale

The French bank will unveil (pre-stock market) its results in the third quarter.

Solutions 30

In the third quarter of 2021, Solutions 30 recorded sales of 212.1 million euros, down slightly by 0.7%. Like-for-like, activity fell by 4.2%. The specialist in solutions for new technologies explained this decline by a particularly high basis of comparison and difficulties in supplying materials which led to postponing interventions or projects.

Suez

On the occasion of the publication of its third quarter 2021 results, Suez adjusted its annual EBIT target upwards. The environmental services specialist now expects an Ebit located in the upper half of the range that had been set previously (between 1.4 and 1.6 billion euros), that is to say at above 1.5 billion euros. At the same time, the group confirmed its other 2021 objectives.

Teleperformance

Teleperformance reported third quarter 2021 revenue of € 1.755 billion, up 20.8% like-for-like. Commercial momentum was sustained, driven by the acceleration of the digitalization of the market, in particular via the e-commerce, logistics, social networks and online entertainment sectors. Over nine months, activity grew by 31% on a comparable basis to 5.186 billion euros.

Veolia

The world leader in environmental services will publish (pre-stock market) its third quarter results.

Vicat

As of September 30, 2021, the Vicat group’s consolidated sales reached 2.354 billion euros, up 13.9% on a reported basis and 19.7% at constant scope and exchange rates compared to the same period of 2020 This includes an increase of 4.2% on a published basis in the third quarter, to 794 million euros, despite a “particularly unfavorable basis of comparison in France, in the Americas and in India”. Selling prices rose significantly over the third quarter of 2021, partially offsetting the rise in energy costs over this period.