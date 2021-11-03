[Street] Norton V4SV Manx and Carbon 2022: first models in the TVS era

If you’re wondering what Norton Motorcycles has been up to since moving to the new Solihull facility, we’ve got some news for you. The company has just unveiled the first images of its V4SV Superbike. Norton calls it “the most luxurious British superbike ever,” and if what comes off the production line lives up to its bill, maybe it’s not just lip service.

The engine that drives this machine is, of course, Norton’s 1,200 cc V4, which the company claims develops 185 hp and 125 Nm of torque. It is integrated into a tubular aluminum frame, with a hand welded frame, which is also hand polished, to achieve that special mirror finish.

From the fairing to the fuel tank under the saddle with Kevlar reinforcement, many parts are made of carbon, in order to limit overweight. The suspension consists of a fully adjustable Ohlins NIX30 front fork, as well as a fully adjustable Öhlins TTXGP rear shock. In terms of the brakes, there are quality parts developed by Brembo.

When it comes to all the electronics and ride aids you’d expect from a modern Superbike, the V4SV range is pretty well equipped on paper. It has LED lighting incorporating a DRL system. A six-inch color display with automatic brightness adjustment is also available, with rear-view camera functionality, although Norton is quick to mention that it does not replace the mirrors, but is offered as an add-on.

A six-axis IMU provides lean-angle sensitive traction control, as well as three driving modes: road, sport and rain. Keyless ignition, electronic steering lock and a quick shift or quickshift system are also standard.





The Norton V4SV will be available in two colors: Manx or Carbon. The Manx version comes with a Manx Silver fairing, red and black stripes and a full color graphic Union Jack. OZ Racing red forged aluminum wheels really show off that silver, and a lacquered carbon fiber belly pan and black number plate up front complete the look.

The Carbon version is not to be outdone. It comes with a monochrome Union Jack, gray stripes and BST wheels made of, you guessed it, even more carbon fiber. On both versions, the footrests, controls and triple trees are machined from aluminum.

It is the first Norton to be presented to the public since TVS bought the company in 2020, after the setbacks of his administration. Therefore, the pressure must be intense for all those working on this project.