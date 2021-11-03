Surprise! Caroline Margeridon lifts the veil on Johnny Hallyday’s long romance with his mother

Caroline Margeridon releases an autobiography, called Libre! The opportunity to discover that his mother had a relationship with one of the greatest French singers: Johnny Hallyday!

Caroline Margeridon became known thanks to her participation in the show Deal concluded, on France 2. Since then, she continues to seduce viewers but also readers, since she publishes Thursday, November 4, her autobiographical book, baptized Free! in which she confides on a lesser-known subject: the romance between her mother and a French star, Johnny Hallyday ! Indeed, the buyer evokes this relationship which lasted a few years: “They stayed together for three years, long before I was born. It was my grandmother who told me about it, she sold the wick. All of Johnny’s songs, I know them by heart, we only listened to that! I imagine that René Margeridon was not to appreciate at all “.

A new revelation on Caroline Margeridon who has always been very cash on her private life. On October 15, she revealed how she had experienced her casting in Deal concluded : “The show was stuck on a really bad time slot. I ended up accepting a casting, but by Skype when the offices are 600 meters from my shops and still with the idea of ​​refusing. I joked, I was delirious, I said anything. I did not know that the bosses of Warner and France TV were watching. In fact, they needed a woman who had a bit of mouth “, she confided.

Caroline Margeridon: “Of course I don’t like them all”

If now she does not regret having passed her casting, Caroline Margeridon does not hide that sometimes, behind the scenes, the tensions are palpable : “Those with whom there are tensions, I consider that they do not exist. Of course I do not like them all. You should not waste your energy fighting against uninteresting people. You have to keep it to yourself. those we love “, she explained to Current wife.

