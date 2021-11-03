Sweden: one person falls seven floors in concert hall: two dead

Two people were killed and one was injured in a concert hall in Uppsala on Tuesday when one fell seven floors, hitting two spectators, police said

A thousand spectators gathered at Uppsala Konsert & Kongress, a contemporary multi-storey building, where a concert was scheduled to take place in homage to iconic Swedish pop group ABBA. “We received a call regarding a person who either jumped or fell from a great height inside the concert hall in central Uppsala,” said police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin. .





The foyer of the concert hall has an open space where this person fell from the seventh floor, crashing into two other people. The person who fell and one of the two people who were struck died, the third being injured.

The life of the latter person is not in danger, added Klarin, who could not provide details of those who died as their relatives were not informed. The police closed the room so as not to “miss any witnesses”, but the premises had already been deserted. “It is too early to say if a crime has been committed,” he said.

The drama took place before 7:00 p.m. as the spectators arrived. The concert was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but was canceled after the fatal fall.