Synchronizing copy paste between Windows and Android becomes very easy

Microsoft’s Swiftkey alternative keyboard now offers to sync the clipboard between devices.

Do you have the habit of sending each other information by email or DM to easily pass it from a PC to a smartphone or the opposite? Microsoft would like to offer you a simpler and better integrated solution: synchronized copy and paste.

This is a function that Swiftkey now offers in version 7.9.0.5. The virtual keyboard bought by Microsoft several years ago now offers full synchronization with Windows.

A function reserved for Android for the moment

With this update, Android smartphones and tablets can sync copy and paste in the cloud. Microsoft indicates that the data is then encrypted at the time of the copy. On the Windows side, you must have at least Windows 10 1809 to use it, or Windows 11.





Go to settings, then to system and finally to Clipboard, to find the settings.

Remember that it is also possible to activate a clipboard history, accessible from Windows + V. This is one of the new Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts that not many people know about.

On the Swiftkey side, you will need to access the keyboard settings to activate the synchronization option. It is disabled by default.

For the moment this function is only available on the Android version of Swiftkey. Impossible to know if the iOS version will be able to be entitled to it. Swiftkey’s FAQ on the topic reads “ It is not possible to sync your clips with iOS at the moment », Without further details.