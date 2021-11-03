Taliban forbid Afghans to use foreign currency

The Taliban government announced on Tuesday that it would now be banned from using foreign currency in the country, putting an already shattered economy even more at risk. “The economic situation and the national interest of the country require that all Afghans use the Afghani as currency for all their transactions.Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement. “The Islamic Emirate orders all its citizens, traders, merchants, businessmen (…) to strictly refrain from using foreign currency», Insists the manager.

Read alsoAfghanistan: first public appearance of the mysterious Taliban “supreme leader”





Since the Taliban took power in mid-August, the already precarious economy has collapsed, with a national currency, the afghani, strongly devalued. The reserves of the Afghan Central Bank held in Washington have been frozen, while the government has still not been recognized by the international community. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have suspended their aid despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis. In some areas of the country, notably Kabul, exchanges are made in US dollars and near the Pakistani border, the Pakistani rupee is often used.

SEE ALSO – Afghanistan: the Taliban launch a program to fight unemployment and hunger