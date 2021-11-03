Temporary worker, retiree, civil servant … Are you going to receive the inflation bonus of 100 euros?

Employees, non-employees, retirees, students, temporary workers, public officials, job seekers, etc., all cases of payment of this bonus of 100 euros are explained.

Faced with the consequences of price increases in many areas including energy and fuels, the government has decided to pay an “inflation allowance” of 100 euros tax-free in order “to preserve the purchasing power of the most vulnerable French people and middle classes”. 38 million people are eligible.

This Wednesday, the government details precisely the terms of payment of this compensation, case by case.

Private sector employees

Who: employees who carried out an activity in October 2021 (including part-time) and who received an average remuneration of less than 2,000 euros net per month, before income tax, from January 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021, or on average 2,600 euros gross per month over the period.

Compensation will be paid including when these people are no longer employed at the time of payment, as is the case with profit-sharing and profit-sharing.

When: the employer will pay the inflation allowance to its employees in December 2021 in most cases, and no later than January 2022. It will be visible on a dedicated line of the pay slip under the caption “Inflation allowance – exceptional assistance from the ‘State”.

What about the employer’s reimbursement?: companies will be fully reimbursed for the amount of compensation they pay. All they need to do is declare the amount paid to the social security contribution collection body to which they belong (URSSAF or MSA), and deduct them from the social contributions due for the due date immediately following the payment of the compensation.

If I have several employers: each person can only receive the allowance once. Workers who have had several employers during the month of October will receive compensation from the main employer, that is to say the one with whom the employment relationship is still in progress, or failing that the one for which they worked the most hours during the month of October.

People are therefore required to inform other employers who may be able to pay them the allowance, so as not to receive a double payment.

• Employees on short contracts (excluding interim)

How? ‘Or’ What: for these employees who often combine several employment contracts during the same month, the triggering of the bonus will not be automatic if the cumulative working time with the same employer is less than 20 hours.

It will assume that the beneficiary expressly reports to one of his employers, preferably the one with whom the employment relationship is still ongoing, or failing that, the one for whom they worked the most hours during the month of October.

• Temporary workers

How? ‘Or’ What: the allowance will be paid by the temporary employment company. For the few employees who carry out their activity with several temporary work companies, procedures defined with the sector will be put in place to guarantee a single payment of the compensation.

• Employees of individuals

How? ‘Or’ What: they will benefit from a direct payment from URSSAF, without intervention from their employers, including when these employees are no longer in contract with the employer at the time of payment.

Payments received from all private employers will be taken into account to ensure compliance with the threshold of 2,000 euros net per month, without taking into account the 10% allowance for paid leave.

• Cross-border workers

How? ‘Or’ What: the allowance will be paid by the tax authorities, on the basis of the earned income declared to the latter.

Self-employed workers

Who: workers who are or have been in activity during the month of October 2021 who have declared to URSSAF or to the MSA funds an earned income of less than 2,000 euros net per month for the year 2020.

The net income retained is that calculated during the annual declaration of income. In case of creation of the activity during the period January-October 2021, this condition will be considered as satisfied.

When and how: Eligible non-agricultural self-employed workers will automatically receive inflation compensation from URSSAF or from the MSA fund to which they belong.

The payment will be made in December if the organization already has the bank details of the self-employed person. Otherwise, the organization will contact the beneficiary to obtain their bank details so that the payment can be made from December 2021 and no later than January 2022.

• Micro-entrepreneurs

Who: he must have achieved, between January 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021, an amount of turnover or income at least equal to 900 euros over this period of 9 months (i.e. on average 100 euros per month of turnover business).

• Independent artists, authors, sailors

They will be able to receive the indemnity but the terms of payment remain to be defined with the sectors.

Public officials

Who: those who received an average remuneration of less than 2,000 euros net per month, before income tax, from January 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021, i.e. an average of 2,600 euros gross per month over the period.





The amount of compensation is not reduced according to the duration of the contract or if the agent has worked part-time. It is due in the event of leave or absence (sick leave, maternity leave in particular).

When and how: The State will pay the inflation allowance to its agents in January 2022. Local authorities and health establishments will pay it to their agents as quickly as possible by January 2022. The amount will be identifiable on a dedicated line on the pay slip “Inflation allowance – exceptional state aid”.

Jobseekers

Who: the allowance will be paid to all jobseekers registered with Pôle emploi in October 2021 who were not working during that month, and whose allowance is less than or equal to 2,000 euros per month.

When and how: Pôle Emploi will pay it in January 2022 to category A job seekers, who have no activity, to category D job seekers, who are in training or sick.

Job seekers in categories B and C will receive compensation from their employer.

Job seekers benefiting from social minima (eg: active solidarity income, allowance for disabled adults) will have their allowance paid by the family allowance funds (CAF) or the MSA funds, and not by Pôle emploi.

Retirees

Who: the allowance will be paid to beneficiaries of the minimum old age or of a retirement pension of less than 2000 euros net per month residing in France, and who were not in employment in October.

Resources will be assessed on the basis of the amount of basic and supplementary retirement pensions (eg AGIRC-ARRCO), including survivors’ pensions. Eligibility for this allowance will be assessed on an individual basis, by retiree.

Retirees who had an activity in October (cumulative employment and retirement, progressive retirement, holders of active survivor’s pensions) will receive their compensation directly from their employer, in the same way as other employees.

When and how: the payment will be made by the retirement and occupational health insurance fund (CARSAT) of the general scheme which usually pays the basic pension to retirees.

For retirees not receiving any pension from the general scheme (5% of retirees), the inflation allowance will be paid by one of the pension funds to which it comes. It will be paid to all retirees in February 2022.

Beneficiaries of social benefits

Who: the allowance will be paid to all holders of an invalidity pension whose pension is less than or equal to 2,000 euros per month, as well as to beneficiaries of the early termination allowance for workers in the asbestos (ACAATA) whose allowance is less than or equal to 2,000 euros per month.

All beneficiaries of the allowance for disabled adults (AAH), the active solidarity income (RSA), the supplementary disability allowance (ASI), the overseas solidarity income (RSO), the shared benefit education of the child (PreParE at full rate), financial assistance for social and professional integration (AFIS), family and social life assistance (AVFS), will benefit from the inflation allowance .

When and how: the allowance will be paid by the CPAM or by the MSA fund for beneficiaries of an invalidity pension.

It will be paid by the CAF or by the MSA fund (depending on the attached scheme) for beneficiaries of the AAH, RSA, RSO, and PreParE at full rate. It will be paid by the MSA for beneficiaries of AFIS and AVFS.

Finally, the fund usually paying them the ACAATA (regional health insurance fund of Ile-de-France and CARSAT in the south-east) will ensure the payment of compensation to these beneficiaries. The payment of the allowance will take place in January 2022 for all these recipients.

Youth

Who: young people aged at least 16 are eligible for the allowance if they meet one of the following conditions:

scholarship students

non-scholarship students receiving housing assistance

apprentices and beneficiaries of a professionalization contract

trainees in vocational training (including those in second chance schools)

young people looking for a job or supported by the public employment service (young people on a contractual basis of support towards employment and autonomy or benefiting from the youth guarantee)

young people in civic service

young people in EPIDE

Young people in activity including apprentices, beneficiaries of a professionalization contract and trainees in a professional environment, will receive their compensation from their employer, like other employees, if the income generated is less than 2,000 euros net per month.

When and how: the network of regional centers for university and school works (CROUS) will pay the allowance in December 2021 to scholarship holders.

Scholarship students enrolled in schools whose scholarships are not operated by the CROUS will see the aid paid directly by their school.

The allowance will also be paid in January 2022 by the CAF or the MSA fund to students receiving housing assistance, non-scholarship holders and without professional activity.

Young people supported by youth guarantee or PACEA will receive the inflation allowance, as will young people in civic service and volunteers in EPIDE in January 2022.

The government has posted frequently asked questions about this allowance. He also invites employers to contact Urssaf in case of doubt.