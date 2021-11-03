Tennis – Bercy tournament: “Those who are not vaccinated, I don’t give a fuck” asserts Benoît Paire

the essential

The French, eliminated Monday, November 1 in the first round of the Parisian Masters 1,000, ensures that he does not worry about players who would be deprived of the next Australian Open in January, for lack of a complete vaccination schedule against the Covid-19.

“Me, those who are not vaccinated, I do not care,” said Monday the French Benoît Paire who was one of the first tennis players to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 and who hears return to its pre-pandemic level in 2022, from the Australian Open in January.

“There is no longer a quarantine in Melbourne if we are vaccinated. Me, those who are not vaccinated, I don’t give a fuck. Frankly, if they don’t play, good for me”, a -He struck after his defeat in the first round of the Masters 1000 in Paris against the Spaniard Pablo Carreño (6-3, 6-4).





“If the guys don’t want to be vaccinated and don’t want to play the Australian Open, so much the better. Ultimately, if it’s just me going, I’m very happy. Me, I I’m motivated to have a very good season next year, “he added.

“If there are those who are afraid to be vaccinated, that they do not be vaccinated and then that they remain in Europe”, he again affirmed, with reference in particular to the world N.1 Novak Djokovic, reluctant to the vaccine.

“Me, I want to play hard next year. I am vaccinated, I am ready to make great results next year. The others, I do not care. Those who are not vaccinated, it is not my problem. I know I’m ready to have a really good 2022 “, he concluded.

Three months before the Australian Open (January 17-30), the Australian authorities reiterated the imperative need to be vaccinated to participate. Djokovic, nine times winner in Melbourne, said Sunday in Paris that he was waiting for an official announcement from the Australian Federation (Tennis Australia), organizer of this first round of the Grand Slam 2022, to make his decision whether or not to defend his title.