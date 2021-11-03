Tennis star accuses former deputy prime minister of rape

In a desperate open letter, Peng Shuai, former double winner of Roland Garros, revealed Tuesday her relationship with Zhang Gaoli, forty years older than her and one of the highest dignitaries of the Chinese Communist Party. And accuses him of rape. Revelations stifled by censorship.

Since Tuesday evening, all messages containing the word or the emoji “tennis” on Weibo, a sort of Chinese Twitter with 520 million users, disappear from the social network as soon as they are posted. And anyone who tries to publish a post mentioning Peng Shuai, ex-world number 1 in duplicate or Zhang Gaoli, ex-Chinese vice premier, is prevented by this message: “Sorry, this action cannot be completed as this post includes content that violates any laws, regulations, or the Weibo community.”

With spectacular zeal, the Chinese regime’s gigantic censorship machine was set in motion a few minutes after the player’s publication of a long poignant post on Tuesday evening. The former world number 1 in doubles tennis reveals to have accepted a sexual intercourse at the request of Vice-Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, ten years ago, in Tianjin. 25 years old then, she was at the peak of her career, and would soon win in doubles Wimbledon in 2013 and Roland Garros in 2014. He, at 65, was preparing to enter the holy of holies of Chinese politics, the Politburo Standing Committee, the ultimate top of the Chinese Communist Party hierarchy.

“I have the impression of being an undead”

In her open letter, she explains how, three years ago, after retiring, Zhang Gaoli invited her again to his home after seven years of silence to rape her with his wife’s consent: “Why did you come back to get me, to take me to your room and force me to have sex?” […] I was so scared that afternoon. Who would have thought that your wife would consent and even stand guard? ” Throughout the story, Peng Shuai, who started playing tennis at age 8 and was the first Chinese woman to rise to the top of the world, seems ravaged by guilt. She tries to explain why she then agreed to have an affair with him for the past three years: “I left home very young, and I thirst for love in the deepest corners of my heart. In the face of everything that has happened, I have never considered myself a good girl. I hate myself, and I hate having to come into the world to experience this calamity. ”

She explains that since an argument this weekend, he cut ties: “It was all just a game you just finished playing.” […] You made me keep our relationship a secret, not even tell my mom [qui] thought I was going to your house to play mahjong. […] Am I still human? I feel like I’m a living dead. […] I don’t have any proof, and I couldn’t have had any. ” And ends with a cry of despair: “I am the egg that rushes to the stone, the moth that flies to the fire, and I will speak your truth aloud. You will surely deny everything with your intelligence and your sagacity, or turn everything against me. “





Bomb

Deleted after a few minutes, the post was like a bombshell on social media. The name “Peng Shuai”, which had been little or not mentioned before Tuesday because the player is less and less present on the professional circuit, generated more than 20 million views in a few hours. Three years after the first revelations of the #MeToo movement, this is the first time that such a high-ranking politician has been publicly accused of sexual assault and extramarital affair, moreover by another celebrity.

Screenshots continued to circulate in private messaging groups, and Chinese netizens attempted to speed up the all-powerful cyber police to discuss the matter online, using keywords like “ps”, “zgl “,” Eddie Peng is so beautiful “(a sentence whose first and last word form the name of the tenniswoman), a photo of a leopard killing an antelope in front of his fellows, or any character whose name can generate an association of ideas, however small, with the protagonists. So many terms or images blacklisted over time, stifling any debate on the issue. What proves, if it were needed, the extreme sensitivity of Chinese power when it comes to the privacy of its leaders – is the preparation of a book on the personal life of Xi Jinping which had , in 2015, triggered the kidnapping of Hong Kong publishers.

“Break the unspeakable”

As #MeToo emerged across the world in 2018, voices were raised in China over 27-year-old screenwriter Xianzi’s accusation of sexual harassment of a prominent presenter televised. The sexual violence committed by a few businessmen or artists was publicly denounced before the Chinese authorities quickly put an end to it, censoring and repressing the victims and their lawyers, and dragging out the trials.. “Peng Shuai’s account is very consistent with the testimonies of many other victims of #MeToo, and everyone knows his account can only be true. His text is very important, because it shows the real life of the highest Chinese leaders, their abuse of power behind their apparent morality ”, explains Chinese feminist activist and journalist Lü Pin, in exile in the United States since 2018.

This Wednesday, no Chinese media, all under tight control, seemed to mention the case, the most explosive since the debut of #MeToo. Asked about the matter at a press conference by foreign journalists, the Chinese foreign affairs spokesperson said “Not to have heard of it”.

No journalist has managed to reach Peng Shuai or hear from him since Tuesday. His Weibo account, still online, is inaccessible to comments, and purged of all his messages since last January. Chinese journalist Xiaohui Wu explains on Twitter that her account on the Douban social network was suspended for a month after mentioning Peng Shuai’s name. “It is very difficult, alone, to break the unspeakable and the normalization of sexual violence imposed by an entire society, resumes Lü Pin. Each of us knows that if we stand up alone we will pay a tremendous price for it. But despite the worry and fear, women manage to occupy the last spaces of freedom, to shake society with courage. Peng Shuai is one of them. ”