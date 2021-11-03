Tension mounts in Western Sahara

Morocco would have killed three Algerians on this territory which feeds the animosity between the two countries.

New course in the escalation of tensions between Algeria and Morocco: Wednesday, November 3, the presidency of the Algerian Republic condemned in a press release the “Cowardly assassination” of three of its nationals, accusing “The Moroccan occupation forces”.

The three men, described as truckers providing the link between Nouakchott (in Mauritania) and Ouargla (in southern Algeria) aboard their freight transport trucks, would have, according to media close to the Polisario Front (independence movement of Western Sahara). ) were killed by “sophisticated weapons” – in plain English, a drone strike – on the road between Ain Ben Tili, in the far north of Mauritania, and Bir Lalhlou, in Western Sahara, a territory in which Morocco considers that ‘he is sovereign. On social networks, the images of two charred heavyweights circulated well, but could not be verified independently.

The question of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony considered