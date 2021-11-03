Terrible sacrifices of ancient civilizations discovered by archaeologists

Archaeologists have just discovered what could be the first human sacrifices in history, in Peru. In total, around thirty skeletons were discovered in Huaca Santa Rosa de Pucalá, in the region of Lambayeque, in the north-west of the country. These remains are believed to have been buried around 1,000 years ago, reports Slate.

The bodies would belong to the Huari civilization, which appeared in the Andes in the 5th century, that is to say before the Inca Empire. Several traces of human sacrifices have been discovered. These are especially children who would have served as an offering. The graves of two children and a teenager have been identified. An adult skeleton was also found.

Animal corpses also found

These would be the first known examples of human offerings from the Huari civilization, according to Edgar Bracamonte Lévano, director of excavations and archaeologist at the Museum of the Royal Tombs of Sipán. The identification of burials was not difficult for researchers since they take the form of the letter D in this civilization. The tombs that were found in three separate enclosures took this form.





In addition to human remains, excavations have uncovered other types of offerings, especially animals: guinea pigs, alpacas and llamas. For the director of the excavations, these human offerings could have been “part of a possible ritual carried out at the time of the start of the construction of these Huari-style religious sites”.

This Huari civilization still retains some mysteries and its exact structure is at the heart of debates. According to historians and some discoveries, religion and politics were deeply linked in this civilization. According to Live Science, women even had an important role since they occupied the highest levels of governance.