thanks to its nuggets, PSG holds its first victory against Leipzig!

The Parisians hold their first victory of the season in the Youth League! Zoumana Camara’s men went to win on the lawn of RB Leipzig (4-1) on behalf of the fourth day of the group stage.

The Parisian nuggets were particularly illustrated on the opening scoring of Edouard Michut, with a superb assist from Xavi Simons. The Germans returned to the game, however, thanks to a goal from Joscha Wosz.

However, Leipzig sank in the second half. Gassama doubled down on a new offering from Xavi Simons before Lelle was sent off on the German side. Gharbi and Gassama, again him, then took charge of spicing up the bill. With this success, Paris steals the group’s first place in Manchester City.