The 10 facts to know about the evening of the Champions League: Liverpool and Ajax qualified, historic Benzema, Milan in danger … – Football

Liverpool dominate Atletico and qualify, Ajax strikes a blow and validates his ticket, Benzema still a little more in history, PSG doubled by Manchester City, AC Milan in danger, Inter is reviving … Discover the highlights of Wednesday’s matches counting towards Matchday 4 of the Champions League.

Everything is fine for Man and Liverpool!

Wednesday’s results:

Group A: Manchester City 4-1 Bruges, RB Leipzig 2-2 PSG

Group B: AC Milan 1-1 Porto, Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Group C: Sporting Portugal 4-0 Besiktas, Dortmund 1-3 Ajax Amsterdam

Group D: Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Inter Milan

1. Liverpool hold the shock… and their ticket. Clearly above, the Reds have never trembled against Atletico Madrid (2-0). Ideally launched by quick goals from Jota (13th) then Man (21st) and in numerical superiority for one hour following Felipe’s expulsion, Jrgen Klopp’s men have pursued their faultless and validated their qualification in the round of 16 against an opponent who has never found the solution and not frame the slightest shot.

2. The stunning Ajax! After his 4-0 go, the dutch club still made misfortunes at Borussia Dortmund, overturned 3-1 at Signal Iduna Park. After the severe expulsion of Hummels, the referee seemed to compensate by awarding a generous penalty to the Germans, transformed by Reus (37th). Corn the Lancers pushed hard in the second period and Tadic (72nd), Haller (83rd) then Klaassen (90th + 3) turned the tide to climb to 8th!

3. Benzema always more in history. Author of a double against Shakhtar Donetsk (2-1), the French striker once again has Real Madrid and registered the 1,000th and 1001st goals in the history of Casa Blanca in LdC ! At 33 years and 319 days, the former Lyonnais also became the Merengue le plus g score 2 or more goals in the same C1 match since Ferenc Pusks in 1965 38 years and 173 days!

4. PSG came close to the perfect heist… Joined on the wire by RB Leipzig (2-2) on a penalty converted by Szoboszlai (90th + 2), the leader of Ligue 1 can however hardly complain about this point ramen from Germany. Long jostling and irrelevant, the Parisians have indeed experienced a nightmarish start to the match and sanctioned by the goal of the former titi, Nkunku (8th), and a penalty from Andr Silva rejected by Donnarumma. But one doubl of Wijnaldum, author of his first goals since his arrival (21st, 39th), had allowed this glistening PSG of realism to take the lead against the course of the game. To read the report of the meeting, it is here.

5. Manchester City take advantage. After two poor performances on the national scene, the Skyblues regained color by trilling Bruges (4-1). First fell on a bone and catches up with a goal against his camp Stones (17th) after the opening score of Foden (15th), the band Pep Guardiola droul during the second act with goals from Mahrez (54th) and entrants Sterling (72nd) and Gabriel Jesus (90th + 2). A success that allows him to overtake PSG with one point ahead of the group.





6. Milan, that’s it. After three defeats, the Lombard club finally scored its first point, home against Porto (1-1). A strike from the French Kalulu deviated by Mbemba (61st) allowed the Italians to respond to the opening goal of Diaz (6th), but qualification will be difficult to fetch with 4 points behind the Portuguese, 2nd, two days from the end …

7. Inter is back in the green! As the first leg, the Nerazzurri got the better of Sheriff Tiraspol by a score of 3-1. More realistic in the second period, the Italians confirmed their domination on goals from Brozovic (54th), Skriniar (66th) and Alexis Sanchez (82nd). Former Messin Adama Traor reduced the score for honor (90th + 2) but the right operation is for Inter who double their night victim 2nd place one point ahead.

8. The good shot of Sporting. Executioners of Besiktas (4-0) after a one-way match on goals from Pedro Gonalves (31st sp, 38th), Paulinho (41st) and former Parisian Sarabia (56th), the Portuguese take the opportunity to pick up 2nd place at Borussia Dortmund of the group C. Les Lions will receive the BvB on the next day with the opportunity to strike a huge blow!

9. Nkunku still hurts PSG. A dj scorer against his training club in the group stage last year, the attacking midfielder of RB Leipzig handed over to and opened the scoring against PSG (2-2) with a plunging head. A new proof if needed was that the ex-titis take a malicious pleasure to shine against the club of their beginnings. Not opposed to a return to the capital in the future as he recently declared, the native of Lagny-sur-Marne had the class not to celebrate its goal.

? Leipzig scoring opener! On a center marvel of Andr Silva, Nkunku comes to play a bad trick at his former club with a beautiful uncrossed head. pic.twitter.com/mrPhLjdFk3 – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) November 3, 2021

10. Luis Suarez whistles Anfield. Back in his old garden, the Atletico Madrid striker did not have an easy game against Liverpool (0-2). Whistled by part of the audienceDue to the famous goals against the Reds during his Bara years, the Uruguayan believed he had reduced the score on the hour mark by a half-steal from outside the area devised by Matip, but the VAR canceled its goal due to a prior offside by Gimenez. A bad evening …

