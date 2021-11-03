The 10 tech products to watch in AliExpress during Single Day specials (11/11)

AliExpress has its Black Friday, it is called Single Day and takes place on November 11. Strangely enough, we know the promotions in advance … here are the products to look out for.

It’s quite strange, but we’ll have to get used to it. AliExpress is having a big shopping event before Black Friday, this event is called Single Day and it takes place on November 11, 2021 (11/11). Another strange element: we know the promotions in advance, so you can put the products you want in your baskets.

How does the 11/11 promos work at AliExpress?

In addition to the specific codes for each product, there is a series of codes that offer discounts:

11AE08 : 8 € reduction for 50 € of purchase

: 8 € reduction for 50 € of purchase 11AE11 : 11 € reduction for 70 € of purchase

: 11 € reduction for 70 € of purchase 11AE15 : 15 € reduction for 110 € of purchase

: 15 € reduction for 110 € of purchase 11AE22 : 22 € reduction for 150 € of purchase

: 22 € reduction for 150 € of purchase 11AE30 : 30 € reduction for 199 € of purchase

: 30 € reduction for 199 € of purchase 11AE45 : 45 € reduction for 299 € of purchase

: 45 € reduction for 299 € of purchase 11AE60 : 60 € reduction for 399 € of purchase

Each price bracket benefits from a special code which accumulates with the immediate discount. If you choose an item between 110 and 150 euros, code 11AE15 should be used to pay 15 euros less.

Remember the product in your cart and prepare promotion codes. In short, let’s move on to our selection with the crossed out prices. As explained above, promotions are not available today, but they will be. November 11 at 9 a.m..

You can also find all the promotions on this page. AliExpress has even set up a tutorial so as not to go wrong. Admittedly it can be scary, but the promotions are really worth it.

Xiaomi pad 5

This Android tablet is positioned in an attractive price segment while promising a high-end user experience by relying, among other things, on its 120 Hz screen and its Snapdragon 860. The Pad 5, forget the Mid, undoubtedly hurts competition. So the iPads are still the best tablets that we can recommend to the majority of people who read us, but if you really want to go for an attractive Android alternative, the Xiaomi Pad 5 stands out among the more obvious choices.

Remember to use the code FRBON50 to get a price of 299 euros from AliExpress.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 (of its full name) is positioned as an evolution of the Xiaomi Mi Scooter 1S taking up some of the arguments of the Mi Scooter Pro 2. safety on it… it has all the necessary arguments for a machine that we will bring on the road in the middle of bicycles, cars and other buses and trucks. This is clearly a welcome improvement that makes it one of the most balanced electric scooters on the market.

The Mi Electric Scooter 3 is 372 euros during the event, remember to use the code 11AE60.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

It is one of the stars of the year, one of the best-selling Android smartphones. The Redmi Note 10 Pro, despite this competitive price, offers several good qualities, especially in terms of screen with a well-calibrated AMOLED panel and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Another major advantage: autonomy and efficient charging. Finally, it has good main photo sensor and stereo speakers.

On AliExpress, it can be found in two versions 6 + 128 GB at 249 euros (by applying the code 11AE30) and 8 + 128 GB at 259 euros (by applying the code 11AE45).





AirPods Pro and AirPods 2

As surprising as it may seem, Apple’s AirPods are cheaper at AliExpress. The model sold is even shipped from France and will be supported without a problem when you visit the Apple Store if you need assistance.

If you’re hesitating between the two, the AirPods Pro have the advantage of offering active noise reduction as well as a few additional features like tracking head positions. These are intras, while the AirPods 2 are in the open-fit.

The AirPods Pro are at 169 euros (use one of the two codes: FRAPPLE40 or SDFRN067) while the AirPods 2 are at 99 euros with the code FRBON30.

Oneplus 9

The OnePlus 9 offers great performance, a smooth experience and a long battery life, it seems identical to the 9 Pro. It has a slightly smaller screen that’s flat rather than curved on the sides, and the edges of the phone are plastic, not metal, but the rest is actually a copy – which is a good thing.

You will enjoy the 120Hz OLED display, the OxygenOS interface and the performance of the Snapdragon 888.

The OnePlus 9 is 389 euros by applying the code 11AE60.

Roborock H7

The H7 is the second generation of Roborock stick vacuum cleaner. With an OLED screen, multi-cyclonic filtration and good autonomy, it had something to compete with Dyson.

AliExpress offers it at 387 euros with the code FRBON50.

Dreame V10

If you don’t have a large budget but are looking for a good product, here is an alternative. It looks like the Dreame V9 and V9 Pro, for the simple reason that it shares the same design. The difference is mainly related to the accessories but also to the 2,500 mAh battery, which can last more than 35 minutes continuously (and you don’t want to spend more than 30 minutes vacuuming)

With the code 11AE22, the Dreame V10 is 168 euros.

Roborock S7

The Roborock S7 is the brand’s latest premium vacuum robot released on the market. It offers a complete cleaning system with some improvements compared to the previous generation. It is equipped with a mop that vibrates, allowing a more efficient cleaning to remove the dirt embedded in your floor.

You will have to use the code 11AE60 to get the price of 407 euros on AliExpress.

Xiaomi mi band 6

New bracelet, new functionality. Xiaomi has indeed recently updated its famous Mi Smart Band by adding an SpO2 sensor and enlarging the screen. Only six months separate the previous model from this latest version. The Mi Band 6 is a connected bracelet offering excellent value for money. No surprise since this is what Xiaomi had accustomed us to in this range of products – and in the others as well.

Count 30 euros with the code FRTOPO6 on AliExpress.