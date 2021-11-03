the 15 year old has grown up and still looks more like her mom

In an intimate video posted this Wednesday, November 3 on Instagram, Lara Fabian unveiled rare images of her and her daughter Lou who, at 15, looks more and more like her mother.
While she recently experienced health concerns with her vocal cords, which forced her to observe a strict silence regime to regain her voice, Lara Fabian has embarked on a new project far from the city. music. Inspired by the family traditions perpetuated by her grandmother, her mother and her aunts, the singer has concocted a very personal cookbook. Baptized I go to the table, the book was published this Wednesday, November 3 in Quebec (before a launch in Europe in 2022). An outing that its author did not fail to celebrate on Instagram.
A new, very personal project
Very proud of this project, Lara Fabian announced the arrival in bookstores in his adopted region of I go to the table the same day on his account, while detailing to his subscribers the menu of what to expect. “I tell myself in a new way. I unveil never-before-revealed anecdotes, I share cooking recipes that are dear to me as well as exclusive photos from my personal archives “ thus writes the Belgian singer. A message accompanied by a video giving a taste of the book and in which the one we have long compared to Celine Dion explains how this “different autobiography”. “A few months ago, I woke up one morning and wanted to share my love of cooking. But I wasn’t tempted to make a cookbook for the sake of making a cookbook. to talk about the importance of the table in my life ” she details there.
Lara Fabian reveals herself alongside her daughter Lou
But this video, shot in her house in Quebec, also reveals snippets of Lara Fabian’s family life. We thus discover the singer frolic in the kitchen with her husband Gabriel di Giorgio. The mother also shares precious moments with his daughter Lou Pullicino : mother and daughter walk hand in hand, cook together, play with their dog or give each other a tender hug. Rare images as the Belgian artist preserves the teenager. But which allow us to see that Lou, now 15 years old, definitely looks more and more like her mother, whose features and beauty she shares. “Here, we operate like a family, we are a team with my husband and with my daughter … We made everything possible because we are a team. honored in this book, it’s how we came through the eras of my life being a team at every stage “ Lara Fabian then confides at the end of her video to discover here.