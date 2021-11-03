The 20 years of the “Star Ac” recall that the show will not have revealed many people (apart from Jenifer and Nikos)

Reading time: 5 min

Watching French TV in 2021 means experiencing an eternal restart. Already because it’s been literally fifty years that Michel Drucker presents his shows – this guy is more indestructible than Jack Bauer. But also because one of our finest specialties is remaking things that we have already seen a thousand times: bloopers, zappings, and of course, anniversary shows.

At the moment, our dose of television nostalgia is provided to us by TF1, which has planned three prime time shows dedicated to the 20 years of “Star Academy”, broadcast every Saturday from October 30.

Like “Loft Story”, “Popstars” and “Koh-Lanta”, “Star Academy” belongs to the very first generation of French reality TV, those where we did not yet know the rules, where everything was new and where the candidates were not yet from Belgium (with all due respect to Senna and Amélie).

This first nostalgia evening was therefore highly anticipated by the 90s generation, and more precisely by all the girls who wore asymmetrical t-shirts and very thin locks of hair in ant antenna mode.

Obviously, the “Star Ac”, it is especially the emission which revealed Nikos Aliagas. On the program of this first evening, some famous faces but also many, many strangers – and I say that as a former fanatic of the “Star Ac” (like, I called from my landline to vote and all) ! Apart from Jenifer, it is clear that the show did not produce a mass of stars. As soon as the candidates from season 1 arrive, I have only one question in mind: who are these people?

There is Jenifer, always so choupie, who starts to cry after a second of emission – it looks like me when I watch La La Land. Jean-Pascal, who visibly indicated in his contract that he would not sing more than three (yes, 3) song lyrics, is also in the game, and seeing him fills me with a rather inexplicable joy. Mario, the former finalist, has hardly changed, apart from the musketeer look which he has thankfully let down.

Olivia Ruiz did not come, but honestly it’s not bad because I’m still being followed for post-traumatic stress related to her track “The Chocolate Woman”. As for the others … impossible to put them back.

High fidelity

Fortunately, the show has a few flashbacks planned to jog our memory: the woman with blond, curly hair, for example, is actually Jessica, who at the time had red hair that was not really curly. She tells us: “I am not one of the people who are in fact nostalgic.” BAH WHAT ARE YOU CRAZYING IN THIS SHOW SO JESSICA ?!

As for the guy in the leather jacket, who mumbles his words and decided to give us absolutely zero energy? It’s Patrice, who lost his adorable mop but still remains a charmang. (And who, apparently, starred in More beautiful life. The world of French TV is still a delirium.)

On the teachers’ side, almost everyone responded, apart from Raphaëlle Ricci and her pikes sharper than a circular saw. We thus find the producer and “director” Alexia Laroche-Joubert, who continues to sing with enthusiasm every word of every song on the side of the stage, as if she were auditioning.





The delicious Armande Altaï is also there, still in marquise de Merteuil cosplay. To complete the picture, we find Matthieu Gonet and the iconic, the unforgettable choreographer Kamel Ouali !!! Ah and Pascal Nègre, who really seems to have come because his box was broken and he had nothing else to do that evening.

Once the euphoria of the reunion has passed, certain production choices begin to challenge. Why is the stage so empty? And why are all the guests perched on monoliths? Were the armchairs too old-fashioned? It’s super uncomfortable as an arrangement, my back hurts just looking at them.

In the top 3 most uncomfortable seats with festival toilets and the Iron Throne.

Where is Georges-Alain ???

The more the minutes pass, the more it must be admitted that this anniversary show is sorely lacking in rhythm. By choosing to spread its tribute over three shows rather than one, TF1 has unfortunately dispersed its talents, and we end up with half-unknown castings rather than a single group made up of the biggest headliners.

After a focus on season 1, Nikos invites the elders of season 5 to come on stage – and there it is even worse: I do not recognize anyone except Magali Vaé. Why this choice? Where are Michal and Georges-Alain ??? What does Élodie Frégé do? And when will we see Cyril, who was screaming “Jesus Christ” in English every five minutes? Instead, we fuck Jeremy and Maud, who are certainly very cute and who were, apparently, a couple in season 5.

Programming level, even perplexity: in fact, two-thirds of the show consist of seeing the former candidates singing songs that they sang as a bonus at the time (the opportunity to realize, in passing, that this sang really better in “Nouvelle Star”). So they do covers of their own covers? And we are looking at this ??? We are being hazed there. The disappointment is all the greater since they are not even rated by the teachers at the end: zero interest.

Let’s be honest, who was watching the “Star Ac” for the songs? Personally, what interested me were the love stories, the friendships that were created at the castle, and also the fact of seeing students struggling in class (perhaps because I identified with their suffering in the time). What we expect from a nostalgia show is certainly a reunion, but also archive images, montages that remind us why we loved the original show so much: the auditions, Jean-Pascal who said “Baritone I thought it was a fishong me”, his romance with Jenifer, the theater lessons where Philippe Lelièvre strikes, very seriously, “Be happy to be a basketball hoop”… But to see people out of nowhere singing “Light the Fire” on a stage three times too large? At 11pm? These days? No thanks.

Admittedly, the show provides us with some old images drip-fed, as well as some tasty behind-the-scenes anecdotes: the fact that the candidates were banned from touching Madonna, or that Johnny Hallyday agreed to repeat during the commercial at 8:50 p.m. because too many other stars had rehearsed before him.

But the selection is very poor, especially when the few selected extracts have a slight odor of grossophobia – explaining to us for example that for Magali, “It was not won”, with a montage where she struggles in sport, as if it had any relation to her talent.

The show’s only real grace moment is when Jenifer sings “From Adventures to Adventures,” seemingly without rehearsing, and manages to make everyone (including me) cry. But after such a mixed record, I’m not sure I’ll watch the next two shows. If they decide to replay the scene where Celine Dion shoots the balls, you will tell me.