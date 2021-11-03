The 3 best recent smartphones of November 2021 on Frandroid

Let’s go for a new top 3 smartphones recently tested on Frandroid. This time, we are interested in the devices tested in October in order to offer a selection for a good start in November 2021. Our stars are called iPhone 13 Pro (Apple), Google Pixel 6 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi 10.

Which smartphone to buy? This is the question that many people ask themselves on a regular basis. On Frandroid, we test a good number of them every month and we try to do a monthly review to present you the latest phones that have appealed to us the most.

So here is the time for the top 3 of the best recent smartphones on Frandroid. These are the three devices tested by us during October and which we therefore recommend for this beginning of November 2021.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro The best of Apple



9 / 10 Very good 120 Hz screen

Ultra efficient and very autonomous

Nice photo versatility Available at € 1,109 on SFR

Apple’s 2021 vintage was, unsurprisingly, once again very popular. In the quartet of smartphones recently launched by the apple, we can highlight the iPhone 13 Pro for its many qualities. Obviously, you will have to get used to the iOS 15 universe, which is not necessarily easy for someone used to Android. In return, you will enjoy a device with a neat design, with a 120 Hz screen (finally!) Of quality, very autonomous, ultra powerful (we do not do better) and able to take beautiful shots with each of the three lenses. of its rear camera.

The power users will obviously be able to turn to the iPhone 13 Pro Max (bigger and more enduring), while those who do not need the sophisticated “Pro” experience can opt for the iPhone 13 or the iPhone 13 mini.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Google’s revival



9 / 10 Very complete and balanced smartphone

Attractive price

Top autonomy and neat photos Available at € 899 at Boulanger

The Pixel 6 Pro has nothing to do with the previous generation of Google smartphones. Indeed, its design is radically different with an imposing photo module, protruding and spreading over the entire width of the rear face. We like it or we hate it… Beyond that, we must especially highlight the very complete and balanced aspect of this smartphone. The latter is full of great qualities: 120 Hz screen, gifted in photography, very autonomous, Android 12 installed natively, software monitoring over at least five years …





However, despite all these advantages, Google did not drive up prices in a maddening way. Thus, the Pixel 6 Pro can play in the same court as more premium competitors, but with a price that remains in three digits. This remains a significant budget and many people will therefore be tempted by the classic Pixel 6 which hardly makes any concessions and is displayed at a very attractive price.

Xiaomi redmi 10 Very good for cheap



8 / 10 A great price / quality ratio

A very neat design

90 Hz screen, good battery life Available at € 179 at Amazon

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is the cool little entry-level novelty of the second half of 2021. We appreciate this smartphone at less than 200 euros for its neat design – which does not betray its modest price -, its large autonomy or still its rather successful 90 Hz screen.

It is therefore a very interesting choice for those who cannot or do not want to allocate too big a budget in the purchase of their smartphone. There remains a quirk: one of the fiercest competitors to the Redmi 10 is marketed by the same brand, it is the Redmi Note 10. So take the time to choose between these two options.