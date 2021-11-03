the advanced summary of episode 1050 of Thursday, November 4

In Tomorrow belongs to us, Leo is in critical condition and Benjamin is doing everything to save him. Jordan shows a sensitive side that brings him closer to Jahia. Suspected of Jim’s murder, Karim is indicted by Xavier.
Thursday November 4 in Tomorrow belongs to us, where Carole Bianic joins the series to play a lawyer… Jim files a complaint against Karim (Samy Gharbi is happy in love) for threats of death and assault and battery. At the police station, the confrontation between Karim and Jim goes badly, and Martin (Franck Monsigny had auditioned for another role) has no other choice but to put Karim on foot.
Jim Irving is murdered!
Jim’s body (Nicolas Baisin) is found in the middle of the forest. The autopsy confirms that he was murdered. Karim immediately acts as the ideal suspect. Placed in custody, he defends himself but Xavier relinquishes Martin (are Martin Constant’s tattoos true? Actor Franck Monsigny responds!) And his team of the case and calls on the PJ of Montpellier to investigate. Karim. Martin and Georges are furious but the prosecutor remains adamant. The investigators are leading the investigation against Karim and the atmosphere is more than tense between them, Martin and Sara (Camille Genau).
Anna worries those close to her
Anna (Maud Baecker confides in the “whirlwind of nightmares” that his character lives), who no longer feeds and loses his hair, is increasingly in bad shape. Raphaëlle (Jennifer Lauret) worries about her but tells her that the death of Jim Irving is a good thing for her case. Chloe (Ingrid Chauvin comments on Alex and Chloe’s return of flames) confides in Alex that she is angry with Xavier for putting her sister in prison.
Leo’s days are in danger
At the hospital, Benjamin (Alexandre Varga) does not leave the bedside of Léo, victim of meningitis and whose life is in danger. Marianne and Victoire (Solène Hébert who confided that filming intimate scenes with Alexandre Varga had been complicated) are impressed by the doctor’s involvement with his young patient. Audrey (Charlotte Gaccio shares the trials she has had to overcome) tries to be positive with her children Lizzie, Jordan and Jack, but Jordan is particularly nervous.
Jordan and Jahia get closer
While Jordan is about to crack, Benjamin (Alexandre Varga expresses his love for an actress fromSuch a great sun) announces to the Roussel family that Léo will get by and have no consequences. Mad with joy, Audrey rushes into the doctor’s arms. Relieved, Jordan goes out for some fresh air and starts to cry as Jahia comes to support him. Caught up in emotion, the two teenagers exchange a kiss.
William lives with his sister … not without difficulty
William (Kamel Belghazi) has a surprise visit from his sister, who asks him if he can accommodate him with Dorian (Rayane Hubert) while Etienne returns from his trip at sea. William is very good-natured, but his sister quickly gets on his nerves with all of her derogatory remarks.
Xavier charges Karim for Jim’s murder
When pants stained with blood are found at Karim’s, Xavier decides to indict him… Karim shouts his innocence and tries to make him understand that he and Anna are victims of a set-up. But the prosecutor is determined to make an example. Karim (Samy Gharbi has considered quitting the show for good) is charged with premeditated murder. He is taken to prison in front of his helpless colleagues. Martin promises Karim that he will not let go and find the culprit.