the assistant director who gave the weapon comes out of his silence

The role of David Halls, the assistant director who handed actor Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a filmmaker, has been the subject of much speculation since he told investigators he should have checked it out. ‘weapon but failed to do so.

In a statement to the New York Post, David Halls said to himself ” shocked and sad “After the death of the director of photography for the western, Halyna Hutchins, but he does not comment on the drama or its role.” Halyna Hutchins was not only one of the most talented people I worked with, she was also a friend. He writes.

” I hope this tragedy will prompt the (film) industry to review its values ​​and practices To prevent such a tragedy from happening again, adds David Halls.

He “should have checked”

Along with gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, David Halls was in charge of weapons on the set of Rust and in particular had to ensure that they were harmless before introducing them on the set. According to the first statements of the police officers, the assistant director told them that ” should have checked “That all the cartridges in the revolver used by Alec Baldwin to rehearse a scene were fictitious but that he” did not do it “.

Live ammunition accidentally fired by Baldwin fatally wounded Halyna Hutchins and ended up in the shoulder of director Joel Souza. The day before the shooting, a member of the team had resigned, citing in particular concerns about safety on the set, according to the NBC channel.





” There have already been two accidental weapon discharges, and a planned special effects explosion that went off near the crew between takes … To be clear, there is no safety meeting. these days Lane Luper said in an e-mail announcing his resignation, quoted by the media.

An online petition

An online petition calling for a definitive ban on live firearms on filming had collected nearly 100,000 signatures on Monday. Its promoters argue that it is easy to add visual and sound effects to dummy weapons during post-production of films. Mr Halls’ lawyer had not reacted on Monday afternoon.

Last weekend, Alec Baldwin himself spoke about the accident for the first time, lamenting a drama that had ” one in a trillion chance To occur. The American actor said he could not comment on the facts while the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests were made, but the Santa Fe, New Mexico, prosecutor in charge of the investigation did not rule out possible criminal prosecution if responsibility is established.