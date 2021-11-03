The Audi A8 Horch, even better than the Mercedes Maybachs?

In response to Mercedes-Maybach, Audi is launching an ultra-luxurious version of its A8 limousine bearing the prestigious “Horch” coat of arms.

For many years, the most luxurious Mercedes in the range have been featured in the Maybach catalog: a line of models with a specific exterior and interior presentation, designed to offer the best in luxury and comfort. These models obviously refer to Maybach, a brand resuscitated in the late 90s when Mercedes wanted to compete head-on with Rolls-Royce. Following the commercial failure of the 57/62, the German manufacturer decided to downgrade Maybach to ultra-high-end trim level at Mercedes.





At Audi, we now do the same with Horch. The restyled Audi A8 visible in these photos bears the name of the Auto Union member brand in the 1930s, which represented great luxury within the German group that would later become Volkswagen-Audi. The recipe seems the same as on the Mercedes S-Class Maybach: the Audi limousine gains specific finishes on the exterior and interior, with magnificent attention to detail. Note that the A8 Horch Founders Edition is based exclusively on the long version (A8L).