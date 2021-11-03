The best OLED TVs to grab before Black Friday

4K OLED TVs are quite possibly the best in today’s world. Top of the range among the top of the range, OLED technology is particularly impressive. Whether it’s enjoying a Blu-ray movie, a Netflix series, or a game on PS5, you can’t be better off than with these models.

OLED displays have entered the market quite recently. The technology is young, therefore still quite complex (and expensive) to produce, even if it is evolving very quickly.. To be honest, there is even only one factory in the world capable of supplying large-sized OLED panels in large quantities: the LG factory.. The other manufacturers must therefore obtain their supplies from a direct competitor.

Despite the high prices, OLED technology is convincing more and more people. As demand greatly exceeds supply, prices are therefore inevitably affected. To justify the big price difference with more traditional LED TVs, manufacturers are turning OLED TVs into high-end TVs equipped with the latest technological advances. Here, we are therefore talking about things like HDMI 2.1, 120 Hz panels, Ambilight, foolproof connectivity, exclusive display modes, etc.

Rest assured, we are not going to go into an extremely thorough technical explanation. A few words are enough to understand the general idea. Remember one thing: OLED panels don’t need backlighting. When the image must be black, the pixels are therefore quite simply off. Maybe it doesn’t sound like anything like that, but it actually means that OLED TVs have literally endless contrast. It gives an insane depth to the image and the colors on the screen are sublime. Many experts will tell you: the difference between a 4K OLED TV and a more classic 4K TV is immense. Surely much bigger than the difference between a 4K TV and a Full HD TV.

Warning: do not confuse OLED, QLED or Mini-LED, these technologies are all different and each have their strengths and weaknesses. In fgeneral, 2 things are criticized for OLED screens : their penalties when they receive a large amount of direct light and the risk of “burning” the screen. On these two points, a lot of ground has been covered in a very short time and the most recent models combine good light and minimal risk of burning.

In 2020, LG has definitely established itself as the world’s largest benchmark for OLED TVs. The CX range has been applauded around the world by all the experts and independent tests carried out. A year later, the 2021 range, the C1, was released but its evolutions compared to last year are not huge. It can really be worth buying one of the latest CXs. There is no guarantee that the C1 will fall lower on Black Friday!





Note that this TV is 65 inches, 10 more than the “standard” size of the top of the range. 165.1 cm diagonal, it’s quite huge. But if you have about 2.5 meters of distance, it brings tremendous comfort. You may feel that you are at least as good as at the movies. Right now the LG 65CX is priced at € 1,549.94 on LDLC, one of its lowest prices ever.

As we have said, LG is the leader in the OLED market. To compete with them, other manufacturers must therefore stand out. Samsung has decided to box in another category by creating QLED technology and Philips stands out with another house patent: Ambilight.

As you can see in the illustration image of this part, the principle of Ambilight is to strongly reinforce the spectators’ immersion thanks to .. an LED strip. The AI ​​in the Philips TV constantly analyzes the image displayed on the panel and illuminates the back of the TV accordingly. Basically, if a red lightsaber goes through the left edge of the screen, that same left edge will project red light behind the TV. The feel of Ambilight is quite difficult to describe but people who have tested it are pretty much unanimous: the effect is impressive.

For the rest, you will find all the classic characteristics of a high-end TV (55 inches, HDMI 2.1, 4K, 120 Hz, SmartTV, you know the song). Usually found around 1800 or even 1900 euros, Darty offers a nice 22% reduction on the Philips 55OLED856 and drops it to 1529 €. This is, by far, the cheapest price on the market at the moment. Better yet, if you choose the 65-inch model, it will cost you 1,729 euros instead of the base 2,999 €. This huge reduction is allowed by combining a flash sale and a promo code. By entering the code DARTY30 just before checking out, you will earn € 30 for the € 200 purchase. Something to forget about Black Friday and LG.

There are 3 other brands that are worth watching. First there is Panasonic and Hisense. When a TV from one of these brands is on sale, OLED screens drop below the 1000 euros mark for 55 inches, which is exceptional. Overall, Hisense and Panasonic screens are a little less recognized than those of the biggest brands, but that doesn’t mean they are mediocre, far from it.

Then there is Sony. The Japanese manufacturer produces some of the best OLED TV models. Sony has in particular a bluffing technology which makes it possible to bring out the sound by the screen (which spatializes it extremely well). Sony also has the advantage of being the manufacturer of the PS5. Even though a Philips or LG TV is great for gaming, some people prefer to have two products from the same brand. Problem: Sony OLED TVs are also among the most expensive on the market.

We are not presenting you a Sony, Hisense or Panasonic screen today since there is currently no promo strong enough to compete with what will be on Black Friday.

