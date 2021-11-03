The CAC 40, which has taken 25% since January, is at its highest level in 21 years

At Euronext headquarters, in the La Défense district, near Paris, in November 2019. ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

Twenty one years ! It took more than two decades for the CAC 40 to return to its zenith reached on September 4, 2000. The flagship index of the Paris Bourse set a new closing record on Tuesday, November 2, at 6,927.03 points, close by 5 points more than the previous one. ” It was time ! “, quips Frédéric Rollin, investment strategy advisor at Pictet AM. The Parisian market behaves first by mimicry with the international markets, boosted by the billions of dollars spilled by central banks and fueled by the sharp economic recovery after the shock of the confinements linked to Covid-19. And especially Wall Street. The main US stock indices – Dow Jones, Nasdaq, rich in technology stocks, and S&P 500 – are also moving at historic levels.

The CAC 40, which has jumped 24.79% since January, has however been characterized by a certain dynamism in recent months. “After betting on technology stocks at the start of the year, investors played companies likely to benefit from the economic recovery, such as those in the luxury sector, which are highly represented in the CAC 40 “, observes Alexandre Baradez, market analysis manager at IG. A movement amplified by the good half-year results of companies published in recent days.





“ The index benefited from the rebound in luxury goods after the drop in late August, amid fears about the situation in China, one of their main markets. It also benefited from the return to favor of the energy sector, while banking stocks were well oriented. “, details John Plassard, investment specialist at Mirabaud. This record comes as French growth is expected to be around 6.25% in 2021, a level higher than that of its European neighbors.

“Good surprises on the results”

“ For the moment, it is always the good surprises on the results of the companies which carry the market and, in the last days, a withdrawal of interest rates, especially in the long term. Indeed, after a strong surge in inflation expectations for more than a month, they have fallen quite sharply in recent days. “, wrote, Tuesday morning, Sebastian Paris Horvitz, director of research at Banque Postale Asset Management.

However, one can wonder about the time it will have taken for the Paris Bourse to return to its highest levels. Reached when technological stocks, benefiting from what would later be called the “Internet bubble”, weighed heavily in the index, the 6,000 points will only be crossed ephemeral in June 2007. The subprime crisis The CAC 40 will then precipitate towards 2,500 points. A floor that he had already touched after the attacks of September 11.

