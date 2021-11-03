the cardboard note disappears from the Main lines terminals

It is replaced by a travel memo in “receipt” format. The same goes for discount cards.

Like the RATP, the SNCF is turning the page on cardboard tickets. Already well supplanted by digital formats on smartphones, the mainline ticket as we have known it for decades (even if the form has changed, the principle has remained the same) will therefore disappear from self-service kiosks.

Asked by BFM Business, SNCF confirms this development. “Printing on self-service kiosks has indeed changed a few days ago. This only concerns mainline tickets. The e-ticket is now printed in” receipt “format and contains the information necessary to access the train chosen (QR code, file reference, last name, first name, etc.) “.





SNCF main line ticket in invoice format © SNCF

The same goes for the reduction cards, although it will still be possible to obtain an “old-fashioned” reduction card via the counters until the first half of 2022. TER tickets are not currently affected.

It is a part of the history of the TGV that is disappearing. The cardboard ticket has always been part of the train travel experience. It is symbolic, practical: who has not used it as a bookmark during long trips?