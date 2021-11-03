The Catalan press drops a bomb on Lionel Messi

At the end of the contract at Barça, Lionel messi joined PSG last summer. But the Argentine star has not totally forgotten the Catalan club.

PSG Mercato: Lionel Messi is already preparing his return to Barça

After more than twenty years of good and loyal service, Lionel messi left FC Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Faced with financial difficulties, the Spanish club were unable to take on the extension of the Argentina international. At 34, the six-time Ballon d’Or was forced to pack his bags to leave his heart club.

Interested in the Argentine genius for many years and with the support of his locker room, which has many close to Pulga, PSG managed to get him to sign a two-year contract, that is until June 30, 2023, with a third season optional. But according to the Catalan press, the child of Rosario could quickly put an end to his Parisian adventure.

Indeed, according to information disclosed by the daily Sport, Lionel Messi explained on Monday that he would see himself returning to FC Barcelona. Journalist Lluís Mascaró, who interviewed Messi, told La Porteria that the new Parisian number 30 is willing to turn back if the Blaugranas ask him to.





A return of Messi to Barça already compromised?

Having spoken with Lionel messi for Sport, Lluis Mascaro gave some secrets of this exclusive interview in remarks granted to The Cadena Cope. According to information from the sports journalist, Messi does not rule out a return to Camp Nou, acting behind the scenes in this direction.

“There were times when Messi bit his tongue. He doesn’t want to make more noise. Because he loves Barça. Because he wants to come back ”, explained Lluis Mascaro. However, the journalist indicates that Neymar’s partner is well aware that leaving Paris Saint-Germain to return to FC Barcelona as a player will not be an easy task. The Paris player would therefore have made a reason and would now consider his return to Barcelona in the shoes of a leader to help his club at heart.