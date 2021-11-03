“The children ended up no longer supporting …”: Lionel Messi cash on his life in Paris

In the very select world of football, transfers are commonplace for players. However, regarding Lionel Messi and his recent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, acclimatization has been more difficult than expected. In a recent interview with the Spanish newspaper Sport, relayed by the Figaro this Monday, November 1, 2021, the former FC Barça striker unveiled the many constraints he had to face when arriving in Paris.

Apart from traffic that he considers more than painful in the streets of Paris, the 34-year-old player also shared the annoyance of his children: “The first few days were really tough because our departure was quick and sudden“, he first indicated, explaining then having spent nearly a month and a half in a hotel. New living conditions which have turned the lives of his young boys, Thiago (9 years old), Mateo ( 6 years old) and Ciro (3 years old).





“It is not easy for the children, who had already started school in Spain“, he continued. And to conclude, not without bitterness:”The children ended up not being able to stand the hotel anymore. It was hard. ”As a reminder, the Argentinian and his family lived at the Royal Monceau, a prestigious hotel located on the famous avenue Hoche, in the 8th arrondissement of Paris.

According to information disclosed by BFMTV last September, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo had made several visits to different cities in the south of Paris in order to find a property. In total, the pretty brunette would have visited nearly ten different properties. Properties with well-defined criteria, including an indoor swimming pool, a gym, protected parking, a garden and much more. “Madame Roccuzzo visits. She does not validate anything before a revisit with her husband. She says every time it’s beautiful and that she loves. Very nice and polite!“, declared an anonymous source to the media. The family finally found their happiness in Neuilly-sur-Seine, against a copious rent …