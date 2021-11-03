the CHU of Guadeloupe denounces a “massive absenteeism” of the caregivers

The management of the CHU of Guadeloupe denounced Wednesday, November 3 a “massive absenteeism rate“Among his staff, suspecting”stops of convenience“And leading her to consider”refer to the Council of the Order of Physicians“.

According to local hospital authorities, the absenteeism rate “in some nursing services around 30%»With work stoppages which have been increasing in recent days. However, the Guadeloupe hospital center underlines “a compliance rate of over 80% with vaccine obligations»Staff of the establishment, against 30% in mid-September.

“Abnormally high“

“The number of sick leaves observed since October 25 is abnormally high during this period, compared to identical periods in previous years.“, Underlined the director of the CHU, Gérard Cotellon, detecting a”inexplicable absenteeism other than through stops of convenience“. According to him, “the CHU is forced to pool several surgical and medical services as part of a Business Continuity Plan“. He also called “all prescribing health professionals to fully assume the responsibilities“And reserved”the right to appeal to the Council of the Order of Physicians and the General Social Security Fund of Guadeloupe about this situation“.





The deputy director of the Pointe-à-Pitre / Abymes University Hospital, Cédric Zolezzi, quipped with AFP: “It is very surprising that everyone falls ill on the same date in such proportions“. “We can imagine gestures of solidarity or protest even if these people are in good standing with what concerns them personally.“, He continued, while the social situation in Guadeloupe has become tense in recent weeks against a backdrop of challenges to the vaccination obligation of caregivers.

About 600 of them were suspended, out of 3,300 agents, said Cédric Zolezzi, arguing that regularizations were also taking place “each day», Putting an end to the suspensions. “They have the change of their coin” because “80% of people who have been vaccinated have been under duress“, For his part commented Gaby Clavier, union representative of UTS UGTG at the CHU, questioned by AFP.