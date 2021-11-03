the conflict in Tigray marked by “extreme brutality”

The conflict in Tigray is marked by a “extreme brutality», Denounced Wednesday, November 3rd the High Commissioner of the United Nations for Human Rights, also worried about the establishment of the state of emergency which could further worsen a humanitarian situation and human rights. man already very serious.

Michelle Bachelet presented on Wednesday a joint investigation with the Ethiopians, which finds possible crimes against humanity committed by all parties. “The seriousness of the violations and abuses we have identified underscores the need to hold their perpetrators accountable, regardless of their side.“, Estimated in Geneva the former Chilean president.

Charges of genocide

The investigation was carried out jointly by its services and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission – created by the Ethiopian government – into the conflict which has been ravaging for a year. If there are “reasonable grounds“To believe that all parties to the conflict committed violations, some of which”may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity“, The accusation of genocide requires further investigation, indicated Michelle Bachelet, during a press briefing.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says the document shows “clearly that the charges of genocide are false and they have absolutely no factual basis“, According to a government press release. He judges that he also brushes aside the accusations of having starved the civilian populations. The document covers the period from November 3, 2020 – when the Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner launched the offensive against dissident authorities in Tigray – to June 28, when Addis Ababa declared a unilateral ceasefire. . During this period, the federal and Eritrean troops who came to lend them a hand committed most of the violence denounced.





But the situation on the ground has since changed a lot, including the establishment on Tuesday of a state of emergency across the country as the government fears that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is marching on the capital. . Michelle Bachelet, who stressed that the atrocities committed by the TPLF had significantly increased since June 28, said “deeply worried“Of the declaration of the state of emergency,”which risks further worsening the human rights situation in the country“, While new restrictions on access to international aid,”could turn an already extremely difficult humanitarian situation for the worse“, According to a press release. She also denounces new abuses committed since June 28.

Doubts about the impartiality of the investigation

The investigation – which encountered many obstacles on the ground – also raised doubts about its impartiality, especially as one of the investigators from the High Commission was expelled by the authorities along with six other officials of the UN. Reacting ahead of the publication, the TPLF spoke of “biased methodology that sullies reputationFrom the High Commission.

The government saw in collaboration with the UN the “demonstration of seriousnessWith which he discusses respect for human rights. The report denounces, with supporting testimony, “indiscriminate attacksAgainst civilians, extra-judicial executions, torture, kidnappings and arbitrary detentions, sexual violence and looting.

The investigators met survivors, almost half of whom were victims of gang rape but also cases of sexual violence against men and they report the case of a 16-year-old boy, raped by Eritrean soldiers, who then committed suicide. Torture is rampant and the report also cites massacres followed by reprisals that claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians.