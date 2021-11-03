the coronation of Mohamed Mbougar Sarr and his Most secret memory of men

The Senegalese author, edited by Philippe Rey, succeeds Hervé Le Tellier who won the prize last year with The Anomaly (Gallimard).

The Goncourt jury, chaired by Didier Decoin and meeting at the Drouant restaurant in Paris, delivered its verdict on Wednesday November 3 at lunchtime, reviving the tradition that Hervé Le Tellier, Goncourt 2020 prize with The Anomaly . It was therefore in front of a crowd of journalists, health pass de rigueur, that Mohamed Mbougar Sarr was consecrated in the first round with six votes, announced Philippe Claudel, secretary general of Goncourt, at the Drouant restaurant in Paris. “I feel a lot of joy. Simply, declared the winner. There is no age in literature. You can arrive very young, or at 67, at 30, at 70 and yet be very old. “

Read alsoGoncourt 2021: Mohamed Mbougar Sarr in search of the absolute book

This 31-year-old Senegalese and great favorite of critics wins hands down with his fourth novel, The most secret memory of men (Philippe Rey / Jimsaan). Halfway between investigation and reflection on the profession of writer, Sarr brings Diégane to life, a Senegalese writer who also narrates the story and who strangely resembles him. The latter went to Paris to find the trace of TC Elimane, author of a legendary book, published in 1938: The labyrinth of the inhuman. The learning novel travels between Senegal and France but also Argentina, in order to lift the veil on this man, abandoning literature in favor of silence.





Born in Dakar in 1990, this son of a doctor moved to France to predestimate himself to studies in social sciences. His first Roman, Earth encircled (Présence africaine), published in 2014. He recounts the turmoil in the fictitious town of Kalep, a prisoner of jihadist Islamic militias, after two young people were executed for having maintained a romantic relationship. The following year he was awarded the Ahmadou-Kourouma Prize at the Geneva Book Fair, then the Grand Prize for the Métis novel of Saint-Denis in Reunion. Silence of the choir, still published by Présence africaine, relates the daily life of African migrants in Sicily. Still crowned with the Grand Prize in 2018, he won the World Literature Prize at the Étonnants Voyageurs festival in Saint-Malo.

Services : the book “The most secret memory of men” is available at Fnac

SEE ALSO – Mohamed Mbougar Sarr: “The Goncourt academy sends a very strong signal to all literary circles in the French-speaking world”