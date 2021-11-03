the country affected by a “massive” pandemic of the unvaccinated

Germany is affected by a pandemic “massive“Unvaccinated, warned Wednesday, November 3 the Minister of Health Jens Spahn calling for a toughening of measures to stem the resurgence of Covid cases in the country.

Read alsoGermany: Angela Merkel’s benevolence towards Olaf Scholz is causing international sensation

“We are currently experiencing a predominantly unvaccinated pandemic and it is massive”, He judged, pointing out that the beds in intensive care were again starting to run out.

An insufficient number of vaccinated

“The fourth wave of the pandemic is unfortunately developing as we feared because the number of vaccinated is not enough“, Added the president of the institute of sanitary watch Lothar Wieler. He also regretted that the rules of access to public places, restaurants or theaters were not always sufficiently applied.

The conservative minister called on all the regions, competent for health issues, to toughen the rules for the unvaccinated in the event of an outbreak of infections, by preventing them from entering certain public places or by requiring an expensive PCR test . Some, such as Saxony in the East or Baden-Württemberg have or are about to implement such measures. “It’s not about harassment“Against unvaccinated, but”avoid saturation of the health system», He underlined.





Read alsoIn Germany, more than half of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The minister also said he wanted an acceleration of the booster vaccinations, currently recommended for those over 70, six months after the first vaccination. Germany has seen Covid-19 cases skyrocket since the end of the fall break. On Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported more than 20,000 new cases in 24 hours, and 194 deaths. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her concern over the weekend.

The time is “again to a certain recklessnessShe lamented. While defending the absence of vaccination obligation in force in the country, she was also declared “very saddened” than “two to three million Germans over 60 are still not vaccinated“. According to the latest figures from the RKI, 55.6 million received two doses of the vaccine, or 66.8% of the population.

SEE ALSO – Covid-19: why Moscow is reconfiguring its population? The explanations of our correspondent