    The cult sneakers from “Back to the future 2” auctioned in Lyon from 6,000 euros

    Entertainment


    “Automatic lacing, wah! What kid born in the 1980s hasn’t dreamed of being Michael J. Fox, aka Marty McFly, to don some futuristic Nike before humiliating Biff Tannen in a hoverboard race? This pair of luminous Nike Air Mag, which made its appearance in the year 2015 imagined by Back to the future 2 (released in 1989), the best episode of Robert Zemeckis’ cult trilogy, could be yours on Thursday.

    A rare reissue, from the 1,500 copies released by Nike 10 years ago, for a charity sale for the benefit of the Michael J. Fox Foundation against Parkinson’s disease (from which he suffers) will indeed be auctioned in Lyon. , as indicated Progress.

    A new pair of Nike Air Mag is estimated at 25,000 euros

    The 2011 eBay sale had brought in more than $ 10 million in ten days, and one of the 1,500 pairs has just resurfaced in France, thanks to a collector from Lyon wishing to remain anonymous. He left his copy of Nike Air Mag size 43 1/2, which in this case does not lace up automatically, and with only one of the two shoes still lighting up, at Artenchères (Lyon 8th).


    Given a slight wear, the famous sneakers have just been estimated between 6,000 euros (its call price Thursday) and 8,000 euros, far from the price of 25,000 euros for a new version. Artenchères thus holds the perfect model, unprecedented on the French market, to launch its first retro and street art sale, which includes 130 other lots. Ready for some madness, name of Zeus?

    Auction Thursday (6 p.m.) at Artenchères, 2-4 rue Saint-Firmin (Lyon 8th district) and live streaming here. Public exhibition on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 to 12 p.m.


