The descent into hell continues for Eden Hazard at Real Madrid

Purchased for around 115 M € in July 2019 by Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is only a shadow of itself in the Spanish capital. The latter multiplied the injuries and never regained his Chelsea level. Since his transfer he has only played 53 matches with the Madrid club for only 5 small goals … A starving record in view of the investment made. And since the start of the season, it’s not much better since he still has not found the net, in 11 games, all competitions. if Hazard wants to go, Carlo Ancelotti will not hold him back, as he said at a press conference. “Never in my coaching career have I forced a player to stay when he wanted to leave (…) If a player wants to leave, he will leave. There is not much doubt about it. ” It is said !





CR7, the Michael Jordan of football

New gala evening for Cristiano Ronaldo, aka Mr Champions League. The Portuguese allowed Manchester United to snatch a draw against Atalanta, thanks to a new brace. His trainer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thanked him and took the opportunity to compare CR7 to Michael jordan, the basketball legend. “Of course Cristiano is a leader in the squad, but that’s what he does, he scores goals. We’re not happy that we conceded two goals, but he delivers those moments and I’m sure the Chicago Bulls weren’t bothered to have Michael Jordan either. “, he conceded at a press conference.

Al-Sadd stands firm for Xavi

If the Spanish press announces the arrival of Xavi on the bench of FC Barcelona as imminent, the reality is quite different. His Al-Sadd club would not want to make an effort, unless the Barca president came to negotiate in person. But given the Blaugrana’s financial woes, there’s little chance that will happen. There remains the solution to pay the release clause of the former Catalan player which is around 1 M €. If Barça is already struggling to pay this amount, what about the salary of Xavi and his deputies which would amount to € 3.5 million …