the draw for the 7th and 8th rounds

Group H posters
Group H
Vierzon FC (N3) – Le Havre (L2)
FC Ouest Tourangeau (N3) – US Chauvigny (N3)
ES Guéretoise (R1) – C Chartres (N2)
Chatou (R1) – Nanterre (R2)
AC Ajaccio (L2) – US Orléans (N1)
CS Feytiat (R1) – Stade Poitevin FC (N3)
AS Panazol (R2) – Sénart-Moissy (R1)
CS Mainvilliers (R2) – Angoulême Charente FC (N2)
Group G posters
Group G
Amilly Football (N3) – Cergy-Pontoise (R1)
Etaples (R2) – Quevilly Rouen (L2)
FC Val-de-Reuil (R2) – GFC Ajaccio (N3)
US Esquelbecq (R2) – Red Star (N1)
Linas-Montlhéry (N3) – Dunkirk (L2)
Loon-Plage (R1) – Evreux (N3)
Olympique Lumbrois (R1) – Versailles (N2)
FC St Julien (R3) – AS Poissy (N2)
Group F posters
Group F
Anzin-St-Aubin (D1) – Amiens SC (L2)
AC Cambrai (R1) – FC Raismes (R2)
Dutemple FC Valenciennes (D1) – AC Amiens (N3)
Bully-les-Mines (R2) – Entente Feignies Aulnoye FC (N3)
Tourcoing (R1) – Valenciennes FC (L2)
Calonne Ricquart FCC (R3) – Oissel (N3)
Hamel (D2) – Salouel (D2)
Wasquehal Football (N3) – Stade Béthunois ()
Chambly (N1) – FC Rouen 1899 (N2)
US des Mineurs Waziers (R2) – AS Beauvais (N2)
Group E posters
Group E
Montluçon Foot (N3) – Bergerac (N2)
Stade Bordelais (N3) – AS Muret (N3)
SAG Cestas (R1) – Cholet (N)
Canet RFC (N2) – Pau (L2)
Toulouse Métropole FC (R1) – SA Brive (R1)
Limens (R3) – Montauban FC (R2)
Trélissac (N2) – AS Venus (Polynesia)
FC Libourne (N3) – Toulouse FC (L2)
The summary of the draw for the first four groups
Small interlude on the set of the FFF TV, the time to bring the balls of the following groups. In the meantime, a small summary of the posters of the first four groups.
Group D posters
Group D
FC Langlade (D2) – RCO Agde (N3)
JS Chemin bas d’Avignon (R2) – AVS Frontignan AC (R1)
US Blavozy (R1) – Rodez (L2)
AS Cannes (N3) – Le Puy Foot (N2)
ES Cannet Rocheville (N3) – Istres (N3)
Alès-en-Cévennes (N3) – FC Bastia Borgo (N)
Aubagne FC (N2) – FC Martigues (N2)
FC Chusclan Laudun (R3) or St-Esteve-Perpigan – Nîmes (L2)
Group C posters
Group C
Hot sports rating (R2) – Hauts Lyonnais (N3)
FC Bourgoin-Jallieu (N3) – Ain Sud Foot (N3)
FC St-Cyr – Collonges (R3) – Grenoble (L2)
RC de Vichy (R1) – Andrézieux-Bouthéon FC (N2)
FC Limonest Dardilly St-Didier (N3) – Auxerre (L2)
Chambéry Savoie Foot (N3) – FC Villefranche Beaujolais (N)
Vénissieux FC (R1) – US Cosne Foot (R1)
CS Neuvillois (R2) – Moulins Yzeure (N2)
Group B posters
Group B
AS Montchat Lyon (R2) – FR Saint-Marcel (R2)
Bresse Jura Foot (R2) – Sochaux (L2)
AS Jura Dolois Football (N3) – Bourg-en-Bresse (N)
RC Lons-le-Saunier (R1) – Jura Sud Foot (N2)
FC Morteau Montlebon (N3) – FC Nogentais (R1)
Saint-Apollinaire (N3) – Dijon (L2)
AS Illzach Modenheim (R1) – FC Mulhouse (N3)
ASL Koetzingue (R2) – Lyon La Duchère (N2)
A beautiful Sedan-Paris FC poster, an easy draw for Nancy
Let’s go for the draw. Group A posters were unveiled with a great match between Sedan and Paris FC.
Group A
US Thionville Lusitanos (R2) – ASC Biesheim (N3)
AS Morhange (R2) – ES Thaon (N3)
UL Plantières (R3) – Nancy (L2)
RC Champigneulles (R1) – FC Soleil Bischheim (R1)
Reims Sainte-Anne (R1) – FC 93 BBG (N2)
RS Magny (R2) – FC Eloyes (R3)
FC Sarrebourg (R1) – Esperance Aulnaysienne (R1)
ES Molsheim Ernolsheim (R2) – Créteil-Lusitanos (N)
Sedan (N) – Paris FC (L2)
CS Schiltigheim (N2) – US Sarre Union (N3)
The teams divided into ten groups
The 167 teams involved in the draw were divided into 10 groups according to their geographical proximity (with the exception of SC Bastia, located with the clubs in the West).
Committed teams
League 2: 19
National: 12
National 2:24
National 3: 42
Regional 1: 30
Regional 2:25
Regional 3: 9
Departmental 1: 1
Departmental 2: 3
Overseas: 2
Why Niort is not playing the Coupe de France this season
All Ligue 2 clubs compete in the 7th round of the Coupe de France, with the exception of Niort. The Chamois are indeed excluded from the competition this season. The reason? In September 2020, the club was heavily sanctioned by the National Management Control Department (DNCG) (250,000 euros fine and exclusion from the Coupe de France 2021-2022) for not having complied with “the control procedure before the change in the club’s reference shareholder which took place in August (2020) “.
The exclusion from the National Cup could not be pronounced during the previous edition since the first rounds of the competition had already started when the sanction was announced.
Hello everyone!
Welcome to our live to follow the draw for the 7th and 8th rounds of the Coupe de France, which takes place this Wednesday from 11:30 am. This concerns 167 clubs, including 19 from Ligue 2 (Niort is excluded).