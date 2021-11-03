the draw for the 7th and 8th rounds

11:23

All Ligue 2 clubs compete in the 7th round of the Coupe de France, with the exception of Niort. The Chamois are indeed excluded from the competition this season. The reason? In September 2020, the club was heavily sanctioned by the National Management Control Department (DNCG) (250,000 euros fine and exclusion from the Coupe de France 2021-2022) for not having complied with “the control procedure before the change in the club’s reference shareholder which took place in August (2020) “.

The exclusion from the National Cup could not be pronounced during the previous edition since the first rounds of the competition had already started when the sanction was announced.